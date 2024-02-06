Last words from Kissinger

"Diplomacy is the art of hope." Former Secretary of State Henry Kissinger quoted Pope Benedict XVI in what must have been the final public address he made, just weeks before his death. Kissinger was speaking at the annual Al Smith Dinner for charity in New York, an event he'd regularly attended for decades. For myriad reasons, Kissinger being the keynote speaker was important.

Kissinger titled his speech "The Leadership of Reconciliation." He paid tribute to the dinner's namesake, Al Smith, the former governor of New York, who was the first Catholic nominated by a major party for the presidency. "Al Smith was an utterly pragmatic politician who understood the virtues of compromise because he believed in the virtues of America," Kissinger said. "He knew the difference between giving a speech and making life better for ordinary Americans." He went on: "His was a city and a nation of endeavor, which transcended the divisions of the Old World in a new land of achievement."

Talking about civility is always a worthy cause. Kissinger was a Jew born in Germany. Members of his family were killed in the Holocaust, so he knows something about the weight of evil and the difficulty of atonement.

The speaker before Kissinger at the event, Rob Speyer, CEO of Tishman Speyer, acknowledged the current troubled international situation, in part continuing repercussions of the Holocaust. "It feels incredibly vulnerable to be a Jew right now, but the Al Smith dinner has always been a secure and safe home filled with love and laughter," he said. In recent weeks since the Oct. 7 attack on Israel, I know way too many Jewish families who feel like they must take security precautions they would have never previously considered -- and these are people in the New York metropolitan area. It was quite the unplanned and welcome statement to have Kissinger and Speyer as the honorees at a Catholic event during these times.