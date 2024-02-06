In 1998, Lanie Black did the impossible in Mississippi County. He won the contest for state representative as a Republican — the first to do so since Reconstruction.

The four-term legislator, farmer and Navy veteran died recently. He was 73.

I knew Black as a legislator but first through his lovely wife Ann, a distant cousin. The couple celebrated 50 years of marriage earlier this year.

The story I remember growing up is how Lanie provided a great kindness to my family.

In the mid-1990s, my grandfather was on hospice care in Charleston. When the health care workers were not available, Lanie would take a break from the fields and go to my grandparents’ house, turn my grandfather in bed to prevent bedsores, then head back to the farm and finish his day’s work.

It’s stories like this that earned him so much respect.

Former Missouri Lt. Gov. Peter Kinder served in the State Senate at the same time Black served in the House. But the two originally met when Kinder ran Bill Emerson’s first congressional campaign in 1980.

Lanie Black Submitted

“That's when I met Lanie in Mississippi County and came to regard him so highly as everybody who knew Lanie respected and loved him,” Kinder told me this week. “In 1998, we were able to persuade him to get in that race for that state rep. seat in what was then still a Democratic seat 22 years ago. It's hard to believe it's been that long. But he was the one Republican who commanded enough respect in the community — he and his family — to be able to win that seat that year, and of course he held it easily for four terms until he was term limited out.”

Kinder recalled that Black served in the House at the same time as the late Peter Myers of neighboring Sikeston. The two were close friends as they represented neighboring bootheel districts in the Capitol.

Prior to Black’s electoral victory in 1998, Fred E. "Gene" Copeland, considered the Dean of the Missouri House, held the seat. Copeland was first elected in 1960 and served 19 consecutive two-year terms. In 1996, Black challenged Copeland and lost in a narrowly decided race for the 161st District.

“That was the year that [Democrats] gave out coupons [for beer] to people that voted,” Lloyd Smith, a Republican campaign strategist and former chief of staff to Bill and Jo Ann Emerson, told me. “And then they could redeem their coupons at a local liquor store. And Lanie ended up losing. … And, you know, he wasn't gonna run again.”

As the 1998 election filing date neared, Smith read a book by former Secretary of Education Bill Bennett that made him think of his Charleston friend.

“I found the chapter, and you can look it up. James Madison lost his first race for Assemblyman in Virginia because his opponent bought spirits on Election Day,” Smith told me, making the comparison to how Black lost the 1996 election.