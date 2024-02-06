Korea and nukes

It is good communication is opening between North Korea and the rest of the world. Hopefully, with time, the communication will lead to better relations with this dishonorable regime and better treatment for its people. Until then we should not trust North Korea to honor agreements they have made. We have already been given instructions on how to deal with North Korea. President Ronald Reagan gave those instructions when he quoted the old Russian proverb "Trust, but verify" regarding nuclear negotiating.

I admit I am a cynic, but I would be very happy to see negotiations succeed and to see nuclear weapons removed from Korea. The first issue is to come to an agreement as to what denuclearization means to all nations involved in talks. Without that agreement we cannot have a common goal. Still, we can hope and understand this could be a long process.

Jack Dragoni attended Boston College and served in the U.S. Army in Berlin and Vietnam. He lives in Chaffee, Missouri.