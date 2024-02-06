Kobe 'Mamba' Mentality: 24 Lessons from No. 24

I'm not going to write a whole lot this week. I could, but I can't -- not yet. It's too surreal, too raw to say too much. I loved Kobe Bryant. Many times, I've shared my reaction to the first time I ever saw this kid play -- this teenager, who went from high school straight to the NBA: "This is the closest to Michael Jordan we've ever seen," I said. He had it, even at a mere 17 years of age, when he was drafted. What came to be known as the Mamba Mentality only multiplied as Kobe grew up before our very eyes. And grow up, he did.

Kobe was intellectually brilliant, complicated, flawed, relentless and resilient. He fell far and rose up further. Some choose this time to point out the bad -- the allegations unproven and denied, the infidelity owned. But Kobe showed us how to push past the bad and write a new chapter. He epitomized perseverance, passion and purpose. He personified excellence not just in basketball, but in everything he did.

So to keep my tribute simple, here are lessons we can take away from the greatest since Michael Jordan -- a position I have stated, argued and maintained for years. "More important, he was the greatest Kobe Bryant, which was his endeavor. "I don't want to be the next Michael Jordan; I only want to be Kobe Bryant," he said. Here are 24 lessons from No. 24, who entered the league wearing No. 8, then returned to his high school roots by reuniting with my favorite number -- No. 24 -- the number I wore as a high school basketball player.

In honor of the Mamba and his mentality, I share these 24 lessons for all of us to embrace. I won't elaborate, but I don't need to. If you know anything about Kobe, no explanations are needed. If you don't know him, grab what you can, and make the most of them. And please remember, life is short -- often shorter than you think -- so above all, know God.

1. Dream big.

2. Don't just dream; work harder than everyone else.

3. Don't allow age to be a limitation.

4. Pursue excellence wildly.

5. Own your errors.

6. Repent publicly.

7. Mature from your mistakes.

8. Never stop learning.

9. Be passionate about your purpose.

10. Show up early.