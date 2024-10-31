Knox: Vote 'yes' on Amendment 3

By Lorya Jineanne Knox

On Nov. 5, Missourians will face a decision that directly impacts personal freedom, healthcare, and our community values — a decision about Amendment 3.

While politicians claim that Missouri’s abortion ban reflects the will of the people, the truth is, it doesn’t align with the values of many rural Missourians. As a lifelong resident of Sikeston, a former law enforcement professional and now a teacher, I know how important personal freedom and the right to make decisions about our own lives are at the core of what we stand for. The current abortion ban, with no exceptions for cases like rape, incest, or even serious health complications, has gone too far. It prevents women from accessing essential medical care, including miscarriage treatment when a pregnancy is no longer viable.

As a mother of a daughter, and a grandmother to my grandchildren—I feel it’s my responsibility to fight for myself and all women—and the truth is—these are women who are simply seeking care during some of the most difficult moments of their lives. They’re forced to travel out of state, or endure unnecessary suffering — all because politicians think they know better than doctors. This is not the kind of compassionate, community-oriented Missouri I grew up in.