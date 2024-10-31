Knox: Vote 'yes' on Amendment 3

By Lorya Jineanne Knox
On Nov. 5, Missourians will face a decision that directly impacts personal freedom, healthcare, and our community values — a decision about Amendment 3.
While politicians claim that Missouri’s abortion ban reflects the will of the people, the truth is, it doesn’t align with the values of many rural Missourians. As a lifelong resident of Sikeston, a former law enforcement professional and now a teacher, I know how important personal freedom and the right to make decisions about our own lives are at the core of what we stand for. The current abortion ban, with no exceptions for cases like rape, incest, or even serious health complications, has gone too far. It prevents women from accessing essential medical care, including miscarriage treatment when a pregnancy is no longer viable.
As a mother of a daughter, and a grandmother to my grandchildren—I feel it’s my responsibility to fight for myself and all women—and the truth is—these are women who are simply seeking care during some of the most difficult moments of their lives. They’re forced to travel out of state, or endure unnecessary suffering — all because politicians think they know better than doctors. This is not the kind of compassionate, community-oriented Missouri I grew up in.
Amendment 3 isn’t about imposing one view on everyone — it’s about restoring the ability for people to make personal decisions about their healthcare without government interference. We trust our families and neighbors to make the right decisions when it comes to their property, their businesses, and their homes. Why should healthcare be any different?
It is okay to recognize that people have deeply held, personal beliefs about abortion. But it’s equally important to recognize when the government has overstepped its bounds and created a law that puts women’s lives at risk. When you head to the ballot box, I urge you to consider the personal freedoms that have been taken away by Missouri’s abortion ban and vote “yes” on Amendment 3. It’s time to tell politicians they’ve gone too far.
We need laws that protect our values — personal freedom, compassion, and the right to make decisions without politicians standing in the way. Let’s return freedom to Missourians and vote “yes” on Amendment 3.
Lorya Jineanne Knox is the president of the Sikeston Chapter of NAACP.