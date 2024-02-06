King of confusion Coronavirus response defies common sense

Corona means crown, which makes sense because it's definitely presented itself as the king of confusion. So many mixed messages, and I know I'm not alone when I say that enough is enough. I'm all about taking precautions and using wisdom, but I'm not into ridiculousness, and there's plenty of that right now.

Let's start with the nonstop commercials ordering people to stay home. They're maddening, and I don't even watch television much. When it's on, I see that much of the airtime is consumed with the "we are at war with a virus" and "staying at home is not a retreat; it's the most brave and aggressive weapon we have against this enemy" mantras. Bombarding people who are home with messages about staying home...make it stop.

And how about the commercials saying to "stay at home -- and order in." This, maybe more than anything, I just do not get: people who are adamant about staying home but are ordering food to be delivered to that home, or those actually going out to pick up ordered food to take to that home. Odd. I get the staying home part. But the other part? It's a brain teaser: Stay home so we are not out and about and thus, won't get infected by others who are out and about. But it's OK to order from people we don't know, who are out and about, who could be infected, and who are cooking our food -- maybe sneezing, coughing, obviously touching ... Huh? I'm not saying this to say people should or should not be out or should or should not order food. As far as I'm concerned, people should do what they want. What I'm saying is the message and actions should be common sense and consistent. Are we staying in to avoid contact and eliminate risk of infection? Is that the reason for the self-quarantine order, and if so, how does it make sense to then order food from people who aren't staying home to avoid infection?

Then we have the issue of masks. People insist on wearing them and get bent out of shape when others don't. Meanwhile, they, themselves, are half-wearing them -- got them hanging off their mouths and noses or pulling them down to speak to people. I'm like, "Really?" Some are rewearing them without washing them, which, I've heard, makes things even more dangerous than not wearing them in the first place.

And the nonessential vs. essential designations. In Queens, New York, for example, the corner store near where my aunt lives, which is like a miniature supermarket and to the people in the area is, indeed, essential, is closed during this time. The soul food joint across the street, though? It's open for people to go in, order food and take it home. Hey, I love me some fried chicken and collard greens as much as the next person, but come on! And I don't know if things have changed in the last week or two, but I do know the cooks and servers had not been wearing masks.