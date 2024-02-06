King of confusion Coronavirus response defies common sense

Corona means crown, which makes sense because it's definitely presented itself as the king of confusion. So many mixed messages, and I know I'm not alone when I say that enough is enough. I'm all about taking precautions and using wisdom, but I'm not into ridiculousness, and there's plenty of that right now.
Let's start with the nonstop commercials ordering people to stay home. They're maddening, and I don't even watch television much. When it's on, I see that much of the airtime is consumed with the "we are at war with a virus" and "staying at home is not a retreat; it's the most brave and aggressive weapon we have against this enemy" mantras. Bombarding people who are home with messages about staying home...make it stop.
And how about the commercials saying to "stay at home -- and order in." This, maybe more than anything, I just do not get: people who are adamant about staying home but are ordering food to be delivered to that home, or those actually going out to pick up ordered food to take to that home. Odd. I get the staying home part. But the other part? It's a brain teaser: Stay home so we are not out and about and thus, won't get infected by others who are out and about. But it's OK to order from people we don't know, who are out and about, who could be infected, and who are cooking our food -- maybe sneezing, coughing, obviously touching ... Huh? I'm not saying this to say people should or should not be out or should or should not order food. As far as I'm concerned, people should do what they want. What I'm saying is the message and actions should be common sense and consistent. Are we staying in to avoid contact and eliminate risk of infection? Is that the reason for the self-quarantine order, and if so, how does it make sense to then order food from people who aren't staying home to avoid infection?
Then we have the issue of masks. People insist on wearing them and get bent out of shape when others don't. Meanwhile, they, themselves, are half-wearing them -- got them hanging off their mouths and noses or pulling them down to speak to people. I'm like, "Really?" Some are rewearing them without washing them, which, I've heard, makes things even more dangerous than not wearing them in the first place.
And the nonessential vs. essential designations. In Queens, New York, for example, the corner store near where my aunt lives, which is like a miniature supermarket and to the people in the area is, indeed, essential, is closed during this time. The soul food joint across the street, though? It's open for people to go in, order food and take it home. Hey, I love me some fried chicken and collard greens as much as the next person, but come on! And I don't know if things have changed in the last week or two, but I do know the cooks and servers had not been wearing masks.
What about the pastor in Louisiana? Yep, that one: Tony Spell of Life Tabernacle Church. He's the one who refuses to close his church, was locked up and now is on house arrest, which he defied on Sunday. It's a touchy subject, I know, but where does government "protection" become government overreach? This is a sincere question. People can decide to go to the soul food place or not. Why can't they decide to go to church or not? If they don't want to risk getting infected at church, couldn't they just choose to stay home and have their church service, like their "order in" food, delivered -- online? Church is nonessential? Tell that to those who are suffering from anxiety and isolation and depression and suicidal tendencies, amped up at this time.
And what's with these people playing police? Folks are actually ratting out people who decide to take a walk -- away from others. Why aren't people minding their own business? I mean, if I have permission to walk on someone's closed golf course, why is it your business to report me? If you're home, why do you care?
Here's another one: What do you do when the government says, "OK, the shutdown is over"? That very hour, will you resume your comings and goings? Will you eat dinner out? Will you get your nappy head done at the salon you've needed to go to weeks ago? (But enough about my dilemma!) The next day -- Boom! -- all caution thrown to the wind? Or will you continue to exercise caution? Will you maintain social distancing for a time? If the answer is you'll throw caution to the wind, that shows either you've placed trust in the government to make decisions for you -- a "government is God" level of trust -- or you don't believe the threat is as big as we're hearing, which you may not, and you may be right -- or not. My guess is it will take those exercising caution now time to acclimate, and most will probably continue social distancing, sanitizing (which we should have been doing anyway) and minding our Ps and Qs. So this begs the next question -- and, again, it's a sincere one -- could we not do these things now? Do we need ongoing government restrictions of this magnitude to exercise wisdom and caution? Whatever your answers are to the questions I've posed, surely you agree that some of this stuff makes no sense at all, that some of it falls into the category of doing something just for the sake of feeling like we're doing something, which just multiplies the mass coronavirus confusion.
Everyone, please exercise caution, without caving to the spirit of fear; stay healthy -- and utilize the common sense God gave us.
Adrienne Ross is owner of Adrienne Ross Communications and a former Southeast Missourian editorial board member.
