Kinder: Why Cape's water rate vote is crucial for the city's future

There is an extremely important local issue on the Nov. 5 ballot that cannot be overlooked amongst all the state and federal ballot issues. That issue, of course, is the water-rate increase we must consider to provide for much-needed upgrades and capacity improvements in the city’s water system.

If you are reading this, you have probably also read previous columns of mine on the topic and have read the extensive coverage this newspaper has provided on the topic as well. I would like to thank the Southeast Missourian for all the information it has shared on the topic for our citizens. It is a big story to tell, with many points to consider, and our local media has been doing its part for many months to help bring education to the public on all the related issues.

Cape’s water treatment facility has had numerous upgrades and renovations over the years, but the time has come for the city to launch a major overhaul of various components of the whole system, beginning at the intake of well water all the way to the distribution water lines throughout the city. This system is what delivers clean water to every faucet in the city, so its importance cannot be overstated to the health and development of our community.

We are in the position now of needing to make large investments, beyond the annual maintenance levels of improvements. The city is able to make an initial outlay of $9 million in needed upgrades right away by using reserve funds. Phase 2 of improvements over the next eight years will cost $56 million, and will need these rate increases to assist in funding. Phase 3, beginning in 2032 and costing an additional $60 million, would continue needed improvements to the plant and in deteriorating water mains throughout the city. Phase 3 will also need those water-rate increases, as well as additional funding sources.

Renovation plan and financing needed

​In 2019, the engineering consulting firm Crawford, Murphy and Tilley was hired to conduct an analysis of the entire system, from the wells to the water mains, and develop a plan for the city to address the water quality and quantity issues. That study concluded that an entirely new plant would not be the best solution for Cape, based on numerous concepts:

• The current plant itself is stable, but the components and distribution system need renovations.

• Renovation instead of building an all-new plant will be much more cost-efficient, by many millions of dollars.

• The water distribution hydraulics will be simplified by keeping the current plant.

• The current plant provides reliable access to both the ground sources (the current wells) and emergency raw water sources (the Mississippi River).