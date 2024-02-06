Killing 'To Kill a Mockingbird' on the altar of comfort

Here we go again. Every once in a while, I have to deal with this topic: school districts deciding to remove "To Kill a Mockingbird" from their reading lists because people who totally miss the point complain about it.
The newest complainant is a school district in Duluth, Minnesota. It has announced it will remove Harper Lee's classic and "The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn" by Mark Twain from classes next year. Have these novels ceased to engage readers? No. Have they ceased to present themes with which people connect? No. Have they ceased to challenge the intellect? No. Their crime, then? They make students "uncomfortable," according to District Director of Curriculum and Instruction Michael Cary.
Speaking as the "To Kill a Mockingbird" enthusiast I am, I reiterate that students' discomfort is not a reason to avoid reading this book. It's a sign, rather, that they get the book, that they understand the times in which the book was set, that they recognize the horror of racism and the honor of Atticus Finch, who goes against his peers to defend Tom Robinson, falsely accused of raping Mayella Ewell. Readers recognize that Tom is mistreated and misunderstood and that his end is a miserable one. But that end does not come before his story shakes a community and provides an opportunity for it to change. Readers are privileged to witness the "baby step" that community takes toward becoming better, as Mrs. Maudie points out to Jem Finch.
Countless life lessons run through the book, which should be required reading. Are those lessons worth the N-word students encounter as they enthusiastically turn page after page? Without a doubt.
One of the greatest problems young people have now is their inability to cope with anything uncomfortable. Society too often tries to shield them from things that will benefit them -- while overexposing them to things that add no value.
"Conversations about race are an important topic, and we want to make sure we address those conversations in a way that works well for all of our students," said Cary.
I agree that how we handle a topic is important. In fact, that is often what determines how people come to view the topic. I dare say that teachers, the ones who know what they're doing, can use books, even controversial ones -- perhaps especially controversial ones -- to shape minds and hearts for the better. Avoidance of something that has shown itself to be valuable is not the key. My students of all races loved Lee's book. Former students who are now adults are still passionate about it and remember how it spoke to them. It angered them, entertained them, joyed them and instructed them. The few instances of the N-word did not rob them of the rich experience they found within the pages of this 1960 novel.
Now, if racism were praised in the book; if Bob Ewell, rather than Atticus Finch, were the hero; if Dill Harris had cheered instead of cried at how the prosecutor treated Tom Robinson, speaking down to him; and if Jem had not moped around for weeks after Tom's verdict, my perspective would be different. But the hero is clearly Atticus -- who believed Tom deserved respect, a fair trial and a "not guilty" verdict -- and the N-word is clearly a derogatory term used by those described as "trash."
"Our kids don't need to read the 'N' word in school," said local NAACP President Stephan Witherspoon, adding, "They deal with that every day out in the community and in their life."
"We're doing this out of consideration of the impacts on our students and specifically different groups of students in our schools, and especially our communities of color," Cary said.
As I've stated many times, one of the best things people can do to help "communities of color" is to...stop "helping." We don't need to be so shielded, and we could stand more positive lessons like those found in "To Kill a Mockingbird." And here's something to consider: Has any school that has sacrificed "To Kill a Mockingbird" or "Huckleberry Finn" on the altar of comfort removed the N-word from its school grounds by removing these classics from its curriculum? I'm going to step out on a limb and say no.
Purging classrooms of literature with long-lasting lessons written in fascinating ways, taught by teachers who know how, and making these books voluntary rather than required, drive us closer to the world we find in "The Giver," another book that well-meaning but wildly misguided people attempt to ban.
Adrienne Ross is owner of Adrienne Ross Communications and a former Southeast Missourian editorial board member. Contact her at aross@semissourian.com.
