Killing 'To Kill a Mockingbird' on the altar of comfort

Here we go again. Every once in a while, I have to deal with this topic: school districts deciding to remove "To Kill a Mockingbird" from their reading lists because people who totally miss the point complain about it.

The newest complainant is a school district in Duluth, Minnesota. It has announced it will remove Harper Lee's classic and "The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn" by Mark Twain from classes next year. Have these novels ceased to engage readers? No. Have they ceased to present themes with which people connect? No. Have they ceased to challenge the intellect? No. Their crime, then? They make students "uncomfortable," according to District Director of Curriculum and Instruction Michael Cary.

Speaking as the "To Kill a Mockingbird" enthusiast I am, I reiterate that students' discomfort is not a reason to avoid reading this book. It's a sign, rather, that they get the book, that they understand the times in which the book was set, that they recognize the horror of racism and the honor of Atticus Finch, who goes against his peers to defend Tom Robinson, falsely accused of raping Mayella Ewell. Readers recognize that Tom is mistreated and misunderstood and that his end is a miserable one. But that end does not come before his story shakes a community and provides an opportunity for it to change. Readers are privileged to witness the "baby step" that community takes toward becoming better, as Mrs. Maudie points out to Jem Finch.

Countless life lessons run through the book, which should be required reading. Are those lessons worth the N-word students encounter as they enthusiastically turn page after page? Without a doubt.

One of the greatest problems young people have now is their inability to cope with anything uncomfortable. Society too often tries to shield them from things that will benefit them -- while overexposing them to things that add no value.

"Conversations about race are an important topic, and we want to make sure we address those conversations in a way that works well for all of our students," said Cary.