Kids: Let them text

I've seen the inside of a lot of therapy rooms and never, not once, has an important disclosure included confident eye contact. I've shredded soggy tissues with eyes cast down. I have chewed an unruly cuticle. Never have I wanted to look my therapist in the eye.

Why, then, do we ask a child to stand still and look us in the eyes when confessing a painful wrongdoing? Why do we think an adolescent will waltz into the room and say, "Mother, there's something important I need to talk to you about?"

There's a reason Catholics offer the concealing screen as an option for confession. Face-to-face is hard. That's also why a child therapist's office is always stocked with games.

In our house, we welcomed texting. It's a confessional screen we allowed in times of vulnerability. Some say I'm just making it easy on my kids and in some ways, I am. I get it and I'm OK with that. My focus is less about punishment or perceived judgment and more about wanting my kids to talk to me and learn.

My kids have asked me embarrassing questions about sex via text. They've been brave enough to tell me that I've hurt their feelings. Texts allow for a thoughtful choosing of words before clicking "send." Texts permit apologies without humiliation. No one interrupts your thoughts with rebuttals, and conversations don't become screaming matches ... most of the time. Respectful ground rules still apply and yes, they are sometimes forgotten. But that's a learning opportunity as well.