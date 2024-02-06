Kevin McCarthy's task

Deadline-driven fights loom over the debt limit and budget next year. Republicans will want to extract their pound of flesh but shouldn't overestimate their influence. They aren't going to reform entitlements or put the U.S. on a fundamentally different fiscal path in a dramatic, down-to-the wire confrontation over the debt limit or a possible government shutdown. Usually, the aggressors in such fights lose, and it'll be hard to maintain GOP unity with more cautious Republican senators hesitant to go down this path.

Republicans would be well-served to choose a few plausible policy objectives at the outset of these fights — say, revoking the new Biden IRS agents — rather than coming up with large, superficially attractive demands that inevitably have to be abandoned.

Then, there are the investigations. Here, Republicans don't have to worry about the balancing act involved in getting to 218 votes. The House Oversight Committee can simply get busy. There are still pitfalls to avoid, though.

The Hunter Biden investigation obviously needs to focus on the public corruption and the question of the president's involvement more than Hunter's lurid personal life. Republicans should steer clear of any counterprogramming on Jan. 6, especially given what the midterms showed about the political costs of any association with "Stop the Steal." And impeaching Biden without even a majority in the Senate would be an exercise in futility.

Otherwise, the field is wide-open for probes that could be substantively important and politically useful, whether on the origins of COVID-19, how the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and other government entities responded to the pandemic, the Afghan withdrawal, and government pressure on social media companies.

Finally, House Republicans should pass legislation, not in the hopes of getting any of it signed, but to show that the party has a solution-oriented agenda. This was an element of the party's message that was woefully lacking in the run-up to the midterms. They should pass bills to address inflation, support families, control the border, move toward a more merit-based legal immigration system, push back against the "woke" education bureaucracy, reduce college costs, and point in a more sensible direction on crime.

The party should demonstrate that it's pro-family and pro-law and order, while trying to sell itself to the middle again as serious and competent.

This will be no small task with a very narrow, fractious majority, but no one said Kevin McCarthy's job would be easy.