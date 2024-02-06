Kevin McCarthy, a Republican leader for complex times

Republicans are rightly wondering what to expect from the upcoming House of Representatives controlled by their party.

Conservatives are chomping at the bit to move a hard-core conservative agenda.

My own beliefs and convictions are known. We need dramatic change to pull the nation out of its fiscal, cultural and moral chaos.

But the phrase the "art of politics" didn't come from nowhere. Politics is indeed an art -- the art of knowing what can be done and when.

Even the great conservative icon Ronald Reagan was sometimes not bold. He nominated Sandra Day O'Connor and Anthony Kennedy to the Supreme Court. O'Connor gave us the decision that preserved the use of race and ethnicity in university admissions policy that only now may be overturned.

Anthony Kennedy wrote the opinion in Obergefell v. Hodges that legalized same-sex marriage.

Reagan appointed Alan Greenspan in 1982 to oversee a commission to address the fiscal problems of Social Security. That commission produced reforms keeping the existing system intact and raising taxes. Certainly not what any good conservative should do.

George W. Bush was reelected to his second term in 2004 and ran on reforming Social Security to allow Americans to invest some of their funds rather than paying taxes. Bush controlled the government -- he had a Republican Senate and a Republican House. Yet he failed in this attempt for reform allowing personal retirement accounts.

Bill Clinton signed into law the sweeping reform of welfare in 1996, a reform that required work to qualify for welfare, a conservative reform. Yet, with Republicans controlling the House and Senate welfare reform passed and the Democratic president signed it into law.