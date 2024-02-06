Bernie Sanders and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez are at it again, hawking their “Loan Shark Prevention Act” with a shiny new 10% APR cap. Worse, they each have a Republican joined up — Josh Hawley of Missouri in the Senate and Anna Paulina Luna of Florida in the House.

This quartet is pitching their proposal as a lifeline for the little guy — protection from greedy bankers and payday vultures. It’s really a sledgehammer to destroy private credit, a backdoor to government dependency, and a betrayal of the very people it claims to save.

Conservatives need to wake up before they accidentally cheerlead this disaster.

Suppose you could get a $1,000 loan for a month that would cost you $10. That’s an amazing bargain at 1% interest. But annualize that to APR and suddenly it’s above Bernie and AOC’s magic 10% line. Their bill effectively bans any monthly interest north of 0.8%. If a circumstance arises outside of your control and you need a short-term loan, there may be no legal options left. Just like that, “loan shark prevention” becomes “loan shark promotion”.

If all interest rates are annualized and capped at 10%, legitimate lenders stampede out the door. Why lend to anyone with a scratch on their credit when the return is gutted? It’s way too easy to end up losing money when defaults rise. Many would-be borrowers — single moms, gig workers, the working poor — get nada.

Studies bear this out. After South Dakota’s 36% cap, small-dollar loans vanished, shoving folks to loan sharks charging 100% or more. At 10%, it’s worse. Credit cards? Gone. Private lending? Toast.

The obsession with annualized interest rates creates more confusion than clarity. It’s not even consistently applied. Payday loans using a linearized APR under the Truth in Lending Act calculated by dividing the finance charge by the loan amount and multiplying it by 365 divided by the number of days in the loan term. This formula turns a $15 fee on a two-week $100 payday loan into a 390% horror show. Calculated like credit card APRs, with daily compounding over a year, that same loan would have an APR over 4,000%. But it’s still just $15.

It’s the annualized abstractions that spook people. Sanders and AOC wield them like a club, knowing big numbers trigger outrage.