Keep contempt out of your conversations: Our children are watching

Midterm elections are upon us, and what I dread the most is the amped-up online vitriol in my newsfeed. It's everywhere, on both sides of the political aisle, fed to us through television, radio and social media.

I teach my kids about the destructiveness of name-calling and contempt in relationships. I don't mind a teenager cursing in my house. Profanity doesn't bother me as a form of expression. I won't censor my child's attempt to communicate with me, so long as it's not contemptuous. There's a big difference between "this research paper is a b---," and "you are a b---."

"If you call me names," I tell them, "I know you're angry, but I don't know why or how to help." Plus, once someone calls me names, I have to wade through my emotional reaction before I can try to understand his point of view again. It's counterproductive.

Reading the comments section of any article or social media feed will lead to consuming contemptuous statements. Assumptions, character attacks and flat-out meanness. It even has a name. We call it trolling. It's brutal. Snark is considered cool. Sarcasm is king.

I'm not perfect. I'm frustrated and worried about the state of the world we live in, too. I've shared snarky posts and biting memes on my social media feeds. No one has changed their points of view as a result and that doesn't need to be the point of every post. But passive-aggressive posting of snark isn't productive either.