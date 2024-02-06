Kayleigh McEnany shines on the job

Don't listen to White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany's predictable critics. The level of vitriol the leftist media hurls at her daily -- during and apart from the press briefings -- conclusively proves she is doing a superb job.

Liberal journalists whip their long knives in her direction and seem shocked she doesn't grovel. They've been savaging her since her first press conference on May 1. No one with the audacity to work for President Donald Trump deserves a second's worth of honeymoon.

On McEnany's first day, New York Times White House correspondent Annie Karni quoted her as saying she would never lie to the press and then cited numerous examples of her supposedly violating the oath right off the bat. They were lying in wait for her.

They still are. On May 26, Tom Jones from Poynter called McEnany "arrogant, inexperienced and ineffective." "(S)he just looks overmatched," he wrote. "(I)n barely more than a month, McEnany has already had several high-profile controversies."

I wonder why she's had "controversies." Could it be that the White House media cabal enters those briefings with war paint -- ready to smear President Trump and discredit McEnany if she interferes with their plan?

It would be different if the media were to use the briefings to help inform the viewing public. But few of them ever ask questions that could better inform the citizenry. Instead, they serve up accusations not even thinly disguised as genuine questions.

Let me give you a sadly typical example. Politico's Ryan Lizza asked McEnany: "What does the White House view as having -- by Election Day, what does the White House view as the number of dead Americans where you can say that you successfully defeated this pandemic? Is there a number?"

As I watched this, I was stunned at the brazen inappropriateness of the question -- and few things from this bunch surprise me. When McEnany refused the bait and said that every single life matters, Lizza persisted, asking, "When voters go to the polls in November and they want to judge the president on his response to this pandemic, what is the number of dead Americans that they should tolerate ...?"

The question was so out of line I admire McEnany for retaining her composure. But she crossed the media's inviolable line in telling Lizza he was asking the wrong question and suggesting that he could have asked a more pertinent one. How dare she position herself as his equal?