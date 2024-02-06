Kavanaugh confirmed, but chaos continues

People's reaction to Trump since his election indicates it ain't over, and folks ain't moving on. One would think that almost two years after the presidential election, people would have gotten over their Trump resistance, but we see that is not the case. Between Hillary Clinton, Rep. Maxine Waters, even Republican Never Trumpers, the beat goes on. So I don't expect people to move on so easily from this, either. To resist Kavanaugh is to resist Trump -- and could anything be more important than resisting Trump? #Resist is the order of the day. Protests are en vogue. Facts don't matter. This is where we are now.

I guess it's not all bad. This is, ironically, what makes the U.S. special. We don't throw people in jail for disagreeing with our leaders. We don't drag them into the public square and chuck stones at them or lash them. We are Americans. We just don't do those things. But that does not mean the things we do aren't embarrassing. They often are -- particularly in recent years. And I sometimes wonder what leaders in other countries are thinking when they see news coverage of protesters with silly signs and legislators yelling, "Impeach 45," refusing to use the title "president" because...well, like, if you don't open the envelope the mailman delivered, the bill doesn't exist, right? Either these other nations are laughing their heads off or just staring at the screen watching the soap opera with mouths agape.

Some actually wanted Kavanaugh put out to pasture sans any justification, even though Ford's own "witnesses" said they witnessed...nothing. What have we come to? The sexual abuse women do endure is frightening and evil, but so is the condemnation of men who do nothing wrong. We had better get a handle on things, or we're all in trouble -- subject to someone's abuse and someone's he-said/she-said, and no one wants to be in either situation.

We are blessed -- the greatest country on earth, no doubt, and I declare the best is yet to come if we choose that path. But we are certainly traveling down a scary road. Does anyone else sense that people will stop at nothing to gain and retain power? Surely, I'm not the only one who has noticed. And the one person who shouldn't have power is the person who wants it. I mean, really wants it. Why? Because he'll do anything to get it, and once he has it, he'll do anything-plus-one to keep it.

Never before has "God Bless America" been so much more a prayer than a patriotic song and cute slogan. It certainly is high time we prayed for this country, her leaders and her people. Will you join me?

Adrienne Ross is owner of Adrienne Ross Communications and a former Southeast Missourian editorial board member. Contact her at aross@semissourian.com.