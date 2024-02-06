Kavanaugh confirmed, but chaos continues

The Senate confirmed Judge Brett Kavanaugh to the U.S. Supreme Court on Saturday.
What a process it was, though. Sexual assault, gang rape and perjury allegations were all part of a process that resembled something of a soap opera, rather than a call to serve on the highest court of the land. Protesters carrying "KavaNOPE" signs, Democrats doing dirty deeds to serve their own interests, Republican Sen. Lisa Murkowski obstructing and bullies hurling death threats were all part of the scrolling credits. I'm not sure why anyone would want to get involved in this D.C. drama. Me? I'd run as far away as I possibly could, and, unlike Lot's wife, I would not look back.
Many voted for Trump in 2016 not because they loved his style or respected his personal history, but because it was a crucial time for the Supreme Court, because he would nominate judges during his tenure in the White House, because who would be appointed mattered -- a lot. They believed him when he said he would choose judges who would align with their principles. With Neil Gorsuch and now Brett Kavanaugh, the president has stood by his promise.
I watched in horror Christine Blasey Ford's testimony of what Kavanaugh allegedly did to her 36 years ago when they were in high school. I also watched, horrified, Kavanaugh's testimony refuting those allegations, and I was overwhelmed by the thought of what it must be like to be falsely accused. As I weighed both testimonies, I could not help but side with Kavanaugh, against whom, as I've written the past two weeks, no evidence of guilt existed. The FBI came to the same conclusion.
Folks called for testimonies under oath. They got it. They called for a delay in the confirmation vote. They got it. They called for an investigation. They got it. One would hope we could move on now, but I am certain it's not over. They're still calling for his head on a platter -- and why? Do they really think a person's career and life should be destroyed without any evidence at all? Is that where we've come?
People's reaction to Trump since his election indicates it ain't over, and folks ain't moving on. One would think that almost two years after the presidential election, people would have gotten over their Trump resistance, but we see that is not the case. Between Hillary Clinton, Rep. Maxine Waters, even Republican Never Trumpers, the beat goes on. So I don't expect people to move on so easily from this, either. To resist Kavanaugh is to resist Trump -- and could anything be more important than resisting Trump? #Resist is the order of the day. Protests are en vogue. Facts don't matter. This is where we are now.
I guess it's not all bad. This is, ironically, what makes the U.S. special. We don't throw people in jail for disagreeing with our leaders. We don't drag them into the public square and chuck stones at them or lash them. We are Americans. We just don't do those things. But that does not mean the things we do aren't embarrassing. They often are -- particularly in recent years. And I sometimes wonder what leaders in other countries are thinking when they see news coverage of protesters with silly signs and legislators yelling, "Impeach 45," refusing to use the title "president" because...well, like, if you don't open the envelope the mailman delivered, the bill doesn't exist, right? Either these other nations are laughing their heads off or just staring at the screen watching the soap opera with mouths agape.
Some actually wanted Kavanaugh put out to pasture sans any justification, even though Ford's own "witnesses" said they witnessed...nothing. What have we come to? The sexual abuse women do endure is frightening and evil, but so is the condemnation of men who do nothing wrong. We had better get a handle on things, or we're all in trouble -- subject to someone's abuse and someone's he-said/she-said, and no one wants to be in either situation.
We are blessed -- the greatest country on earth, no doubt, and I declare the best is yet to come if we choose that path. But we are certainly traveling down a scary road. Does anyone else sense that people will stop at nothing to gain and retain power? Surely, I'm not the only one who has noticed. And the one person who shouldn't have power is the person who wants it. I mean, really wants it. Why? Because he'll do anything to get it, and once he has it, he'll do anything-plus-one to keep it.
Never before has "God Bless America" been so much more a prayer than a patriotic song and cute slogan. It certainly is high time we prayed for this country, her leaders and her people. Will you join me?
Adrienne Ross is owner of Adrienne Ross Communications and a former Southeast Missourian editorial board member. Contact her at aross@semissourian.com.
