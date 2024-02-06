Kanye West won't be their slave

Excuse the bad English, but why folks hatin' on Kanye West? Y'all know the answer. Folks drinking the Haterade because Kayne done stepped off their plantation -- or they just now realized he was never on their plantation to begin with. Please note: I'm no Kanye fan, so these thoughts don't come from a fan sticking up for the object of her affection. I'm no fan, and there's no affection, but I do call it like I see it.

Last week, when the rapper came out donning a cap with Trump's signature "Make America Great Again" slogan, which ended up with President Trump's actual signature, folks lost their minds. He rankled the music industry, Hollywood, left-wing media, fans and other better-than-you-ers, who blew a collective gasket because he demonstrated he had a mind of his own and was not among the plantation dwellers who think only what they have been told to think.

I hear the denials already -- denials that people want to put certain other people in their box, want them to think and believe a certain way, to line up and say, "Yes, suh" and "No, suh." But it's too late. They already showed their hand. In fact, they showed it long before Kanye. He's just the latest. Certain people are not allowed to think on their own. They are expected to think -- and support -- as they are told. Kanye is one of those people. He fits the description -- and we all know what that description is. He is not "allowed" to support Trump. He is expected to be a Democrat, and he is expected to be happy about it. He is expected, bottom line, to reside on the plantation.

Apparently, Kanye didn't get the memo. No, check that. He got the memo; he just didn't submit to it, and slave masters demand submission, so they bully, but they can only bully slaves. Kanye is not their slave.

Kanye, like Trump, is using Twitter to express himself, and despite all the hate thrown his way because he loves Trump, as he said, he is not budging.

"I respect everyone's opinion but I stand my ground," he tweeted.

What about the repercussions of standing that ground? He's not worried. He tweeted, "Free thinkers don't fear retaliation for your thoughts. The traditional thinkers are only using thoughts and words but they are in a mental prison. You are free. You've already won. Feel energized. Move in love not fear. Be afraid of nothing."

"Free"? That's a word plantation owners don't like. The free man is in charge of himself. Plantation owners can't abide that; by definition, they are in charge.