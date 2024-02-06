Kamala Harris hypocrisy: 'Because she's a Black woman'

I "get" the applause Harris is receiving by Black people who feel this is a monumental moment in our history. I understand the pride, some stating how proud their elders would be to see this. I do get it. But I will not be boxed in to voting a certain way because of race or gender or even sorority. I'm Black. I'm a woman. Like Harris, I'm a member of the first Black Greek sorority, Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc., so she and I are sisters of a sort. But we do not share the same values, and I will not be guided by anything but values. So while I understand the pride some feel, I will exchange pride for conscience any day. When Dr. King said his dream was to live in a nation where we were judged by character, not melanin, I believe that's what he meant. In other words, race wouldn't be a deciding factor at all. So, honestly, I do not believe we have made progress if someone is selected because of race and gender alone. That's not progress; that's an insult. Having said that, I do not believe that a person selected because she's Black and a woman means she is not qualified. That thought is equally insulting. But being qualified doesn't mean one is not being used. I can't say if Harris is qualified at this point, but she is being used, of course. She knows that, I'm sure -- and she's OK with it.

But back to my point about pride. While I say, "I get it" to those on the left who are celebrating race and/or gender and would like me to jump on that bandwagon, I also have to point out the hypocrisy of it all with this question: "This excitement you feel, this declaration that you are entitled to celebrate because your ancestors would be proud, let's pretend Harris is a Republican. Would you be celebrating?" You know the answer. And if you do not know the answer, go ask Condoleezza Rice or Clarence Thomas or Sarah Palin. So, let's not make this about history, please. This pride only manifests when it fits the narrative and the agenda. Don't be offended; if that hypocrisy charge doesn't apply to you, then I must not be talking to you, so pass it on to the person it does apply to. You won't have to look far.

We're living in crucial times that require wise decisions. If you feel Biden and Harris are the best people for the jobs they're asking us for, the best to represent our nation, the best to symbolize what you stand for, that's one thing. But if you're willing to sit on your conscience in favor of identity politics and external features, that's something else altogether. And so it is on the other side of the aisle. Voting is a responsibility that supersedes the criteria of high school pep rallies, homecoming contests and championship football games. It's for adults capable of making adult decisions. I pray that's you. If not, I hope, as sad as it is, that you'll admit you don't care about anything more than the shallow things you see on the outside. If you cannot admit it to anyone else (although it's obvious to everyone), at least admit it to yourself.

Adrienne Ross is owner of Adrienne Ross Communications and a former Southeast Missourian editorial board member.