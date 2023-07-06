Justice Jackson's abysmal affirmative action dissent

Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson's dissent in the Supreme Court's affirmative action case achieved instant legendary status in certain quarters.

Vice President Kamala Harris called it "probably one of the most brilliant dissents that any justice of the United States Supreme Court has ever written."

Yes, Jackson is apparently right up there with the likes of Justice John Marshall Harlan, the lone dissenter in the infamous Plessy v. Ferguson decision upholding separate but equal.

Ketanji Jackson took great umbrage at the Court striking down race-based college admissions in the case involving the policies of Harvard and the University of North Carolina (she recused herself from the Harvard part of the ruling).

Her much-praised handiwork, though, hardly qualifies as a legal opinion. It reads like a guest essay by "anti-racist" guru Ibram X. Kendi in The New York Times.

"With let-them-eat-cake obliviousness, today, the majority pulls the ripcord and announces, 'colorblindness for all' by legal fiat," she pronounces in what is supposed to be a thunderous line.

There are several notable things about this. One, the writing doesn't work. If you are oblivious, you usually aren't undertaking acts that require focused effort, such as pulling a ripcord. The inapt metaphor aside, the sneer quotes around "colorblindness for all" are quite something coming from a Supreme Court justice in the United States of America.

In making their case against racial preferences, the justices in majority invoke the 14th Amendment and Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964. If Jackson were being consistent, her sneering would extend to the Civil Rights Act, for it, too, favors color-blindness for all: "No person in the United States shall, on the ground of race, color, or national origin, be excluded from participation in, be denied the benefits of, or be subjected to discrimination under any program or activity receiving Federal financial assistance."

Jackson spends a lot of time recounting the country's racial sins and then declares them inescapable today. Even if this simplistic account were true, she fails to establish why racially biased college admissions are legal or warranted.