Just meeting with Putin is a concession

On Monday, Russian president-for-life Vladimir Putin explained that the "peacekeeper" paratroopers he sent to Kazakhstan to help quash civil unrest were part of his larger policy of preventing "color revolutions" in former Soviet-bloc countries.

Putin made his remarks at a meeting of the Collective Security Treaty Organization, which the New York Times described as "a body equivalent to NATO that includes six countries from the former Soviet Union."

I bring this up not to indulge in media criticism but to point out how easy it is to fall for Russian propaganda and the logic of false equivalence when discussing relations with Russia and authoritarian regimes generally. Yes, CSTO is, like NATO, a military alliance, but the similarities end there. Commitment to democratic principles is a membership requirement for NATO. None of CSTO's members -- Russia, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan -- are democracies. Armenia comes closest; Freedom House designates it a "semi-consolidated authoritarian regime" with a "Democracy Score" of 33 out of 100. The rest are "consolidated authoritarian regimes."

In short, CSTO is a dictators' club in which authoritarians agree to protect each another's grip on power, including from internal threats from their own people. NATO doesn't send troops into member countries to prop up failed autocrats.

CSTO is also a tool for Putin to rebuild the lost empire of the Soviet Union.

Putin uses another tool toward the same end: military force, or the threat of it. That's what he's doing to Ukraine. Putin has deployed about 100,000 troops on the Ukrainian border in preparation for what could be yet another invasion of Russia's neighbor. The U.S. and Russia are in Geneva this week to figure out a diplomatic exit from the crisis Putin has created.

The mere fact that the U.S. is meeting with Putin to discuss a diplomatic solution is a concession. He loves superpower summits like this because they buttress his government's propaganda about Russia's prestige. The fact that Ukraine itself has largely been sidelined in these talks is also a gift to Putin, because it bolsters his claim that a great power like Russia needn't consult with -- never mind recognize the sovereignty of -- the little countries it wants to bully.