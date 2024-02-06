Jussie Smollett's modern-day lynching

Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson expressed it well in a news conference last Thursday: "This announcement today recognizes that Empire actor Jussie Smollett took advantage of the pain and anger of racism to promote his career," he said, adding, "Why would anyone, especially an African American man, use the symbolism of a noose to make false accusations?"

So the so-called masked attackers were homophobic, racist and, of course, President Trump supporters; they yelled, "This is MAGA country!" according to the actor. The accusations are so evil, when you consider someone making them up, even enduring self-inflicted physical wounds, you think, "This man deserves our pity, needs our help," but when you think about how calculated his acts were, how they ran the gamut of race, sexuality and politics -- the cards so well played by so many, especially lately -- you cannot help but think, instead, "This guy knew exactly what he was doing, knew the possible consequences to others -- and simply did not care."

I'm left wondering if this is Smollett's black history tribute to the boy Emmett Till, who, ironically, was from Chicago, where Smollett's apparent attack -- against himself -- took place.

The fake attack just set the black race back decades and the human race even further. Nonsense like this makes light of real hate crimes, just as using race to advance political agendas makes light of real injustices. In fact, the hate crime victims here are the ones who suffered character lynchings, who feared for their futures when authorities hauled them in and subjected them to questioning -- because of Smollett's scheme. All this does is fuel the division that is already at a fever pitch, and I'm not sure we can endure much more of it.

Most people have an aversion for racism and all isms that ail us. They're willing to go to bat for victims, start causes, end injustices. Y'all know folks are marches waiting to happen. Some actively look for reasons to be offended just so they can pull out that protest sign they stored in the garage for the right moment. Many of these people are just as corrupt as anyone who would do what Smollett is accused of. But I've got to believe the majority of people truly embrace the causes they take up and don't appreciate their emotions being toyed with, their history made into a joke and innocent people deemed guilty so some television personality can acquire more celebrity. I've got to believe that most people, even those with whom I disagree on significant issues, could not sleep at night knowing the innocent paid the price to boost a career or acquire political points or punish a race. I must believe that, for if I do not, the only other thing to believe is that humanity has reached the point where people don't care about anything or anyone but themselves -- their power, their position and their paychecks, and as long as those are good, so are they. But if those things are bad, watch out because you'll be the latest target, the newest victim, the modern-day Emmett Till lynched for Hollywood hire. And surely -- surely? -- we're beyond that.

Adrienne Ross is owner of Adrienne Ross Communications and a former Southeast Missourian editorial board member. Contact her at aross@semissourian.com.