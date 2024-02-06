'Judgmental' joins 'racist' as insult meant to silence

"Judgmental" has joined "racist" as the ultimate attempt to silence people with differing perspectives. No one wants to be called either, of course, which is exactly what fuels the label-throwers to throw that insult around all willy-nilly.

It doesn't work on me. Why? Because I'm hip to the trick, and I refuse to be silenced. Now, I will choose at times to keep my mouth and keyboard shut if I feel it's not time to speak, but that decision is not based on pressure from others who want to convince me that taking a stand for what is right is judgmental.

Those who have conversed with me, have read my writing and especially those who know me are aware that I am a Christian. As such, I believe in the authority of God's Word. That authority rests in every area of my life. My faith is not a category of categories. There's no "This is my faith over here, my politics over here and my work life over there." I have never left God in the car when I walked into my job no more than any wife ceases to be a wife when she walks into the grocery store. I am a child of God wherever I go. It's who I am, not some off-again-on-again gig. It's my identity, and it ought to guide and govern everything. If it doesn't, I've relegated it to just another of the many things that come and go in my life. That's not Christianity; that's a hobby -- and who needs another one of those?

So when it comes to politics, I'm always left shaking my head when people excuse voting for candidates who contradict the faith they profess and who label those who stand on the principles of their faith as judgmental or self-righteous. Look, either we believe or we don't. Either our faith guides our lives or it doesn't. Either Jesus is Lord of all or He isn't Lord at all. The oft-used -- and incorrectly interpreted -- "separation of church and state" doesn't fly. Not only doesn't it mean what people use it as a weapon to mean; it has no place -- or shouldn't -- in how we approach our voting privilege. Everything we do is tied to what we value, and what we value should govern every area of our lives -- including how we vote. If it doesn't, we need to ask ourselves why. The Bible puts it this way in Titus 1:15-16, "To the pure all things are pure, but to those who are defiled and unbelieving nothing is pure; but even their mind and conscience are defiled. They profess to know God, but in works they deny Him, being abominable, disobedient, and disqualified for every good work."