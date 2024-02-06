Joy in the Vatican

I'm confident that the highlight of Pope Francis's recent meeting with members of the Papal Foundation at the Vatican was a little foster boy named Noah. Fresh off his baptism into the Catholic Church back home in California, Noah and his soon-to-be adoptive family were invited to the Vatican to sit in on the meeting of the Papal Foundation, which works to help needy people all around the world by giving money to projects personally selected by the pope.

When we look at the numerous crises in the world -- and the problems in our own lives and the lives of our families and others close to us -- it is so easy to be tempted to despair. Suicide is on the increase, especially among young people. Headlines tell of a mental-health crisis. The recent pandemic has taken a toll that we're only beginning to understand.

In his remarks at the meeting, Pope Francis focused on a way out of the despair that such thoughts can bring. "As we celebrate the Lord's victory over sin and death and his gift of new life in this holy season of Easter, it is my hope that the joy of the resurrection will always fill your hearts."

Young Noah dressed in a little suit in the Clementine Hall in the Vatican was a living icon of the reality of Easter. His early life, before adoption, was, to say the least, hard. Given the circumstances, he really shouldn't be alive. And yet, despite everything, he's still here, providing a blessing and an example to everyone he meets. I'm biased -- Noah is my godson -- but to hold him in your arms is to see the truth of God's love for the world.