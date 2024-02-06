Josh and Erin Hawley: 'A post-Roe America is a hopeful America'

The Hawley family played a key role in the recently overturned Roe v. Wade Supreme Court case. Though Missouri's junior senator, Josh Hawley, has been one of the strongest pro-life voices on Capitol Hill, it was his wife Erin Hawley whose legal work helped lay the groundwork in the landmark Dobbs v. Jackson case that ultimately sent abortion back to the states.

Recently, the Hawleys spoke with me about the court decision, Erin's role in the Dobbs case, and the future of the pro-life movement.

Raised by a ranching family in New Mexico, Erin Hawley said her core beliefs around the life issue were formed at an early age.

"We were in church every Sunday and learning from an early age just the value of life and that all of life is God-given and that every child is fearfully and wonderfully made and deserves protection and deserves life," she said about her formative years.

Erin would earn her undergraduate degree from Texas A&M before heading off to Yale Law School where she served on the Yale Law Journal. She and Josh met and eventually started dating while clerking at the Supreme Court for Chief Justice John Roberts. But in those years, the couple didn't talk about reversing Roe -- though they admitted it's long been a conservative dream.

"It's something that women and men and pro-life advocates have marched for and worked for decades. But before this year, it wasn't something that people thought was actually possible," she said "So I think if you would have talked to a lot of legal pundits, they would have thought Roe was here to stay. So it really is just an amazing time that we're living in."

A mom to three children with her husband Josh, Erin had been working part-time at home in recent years before joining Alliance Defending Freedom in February of last year. ADF played a key role in assisting the state of Mississippi, which brought the Dobbs case forward, and Erin Hawley was a central figure in the legal team.

With their daughter Abigail making noise in the background, appropriate for the topic at hand, Erin noted ADF has a strong record of protecting life and has won dozens of cases over the last decade at the Supreme Court.

"I've just been really involved in protecting the things we really care about," she said.

Because the Supreme Court has said the Constitution contains no right to an abortion, Erin Hawley said pro-life legislation will be subject to the same test that applies to other litigation -- "rational basis review," which is the standard courts apply when considering constitutional questions. Erin Hawley said this gives states a lot of authority.

"As Justice Alito pointed out, those things include protecting life at all stages of development. They include laws that protect the health of the mother, that protect the integrity of the medical profession or laws that would prohibit really gruesome abortion procedures," she said. "So states really are for the first time in 50 years fully empowered to protect life."

It will be interesting to see how states respond to the Dobbs decision and not only from a legislative perspective. Some previous state Supreme Courts have based abortion law on Roe. But what comes next now that Roe has been overturned?

Erin Hawley believes these court decisions are poised to be challenged.

"Florida is one of those states in which we have a state Supreme Court decision that has a state constitutional right to an abortion. But if you look at that decision, it's a 1989 decision, and the Florida Supreme Court relied almost exclusively on federal law and on Roe. So it will really be almost a question of first impression, something the court has not considered before when it comes back up to the Florida Supreme Court. And because Justice Alito's opinion is so thorough in debunking any federal basis for a Constitutional right to an abortion, I'm hopeful that a number of these other states will similarly follow suit. You can't invent rights under state constitutions, and hopefully these states will revisit those rulings."

Missouri Republican candidate Josh Hawley, far right, and his wife Erin Morrow Hawley shake hands with Dale and Helend Steffens, respectively, after a campaign rally Friday, Oct. 26, 2018, in Scott City. Southeast Missourian file

One of the arguments of opponents is that the Supreme Court abandoned precedent and stare decisis, the legal term for determining litigation based on precedent. The Supreme Court, according to Sen. Hawley, fully considered the principle of stare decisis in its analysis.

"This opinion went on for pages, analyzing all of the different stare decisis factors based on the court's previous decision," he said. "So, the court was very, very careful to give Roe bold stare decisis consideration, and what it found at the end of the day was that it didn't merit being upheld under the stare decisis factors, not least because it's totally and egregiously wrong. There's no basis for it in the Constitution, no basis for it in our history. And because of that, and because of the fact you have an unborn life here that is in the balance, the court has found that, 'Listen, stare decisis can't save this opinion.' So I think it was a very careful opinion. A very thorough opinion."