John Fetterman cracks the code

John Fetterman, as someone put it, is doing a Bulworth in reverse.

Bulworth was a fictional California senator in the 1990s movie of the same name who suddenly abandoned his establishment politics for an outspoken leftism, and all ended happily ever after.

Fetterman is the real Pennsylvania senator who has suddenly modulated his leftist politics, outraging his former supporters and pleasing his former critics.

The senator is demonstrating how -- through theatrical dissent from a few fashionable left-wing causes and strategic rebranding -- it's possible to create a Democratic politics shorn of some of its dumbest, most unnecessary cultural vulnerabilities.

Fetterman has distanced himself from the excesses of the left on a couple of key things and done it with a devil-may-care verve that has drawn added attention and underlined his independence.

He has had, to use the term from the Clinton years, some Sister Souljah moments. One of the advantages of such a moment is that, when done correctly, it generates benefits out of all proportion to the significance of the underlying issue. (The term derives from Bill Clinton criticizing a pro-riot statement by a not-very-important rapper.)

That's not to say that the Israel-Gaza war or the border -- the two substantive issues where Fetterman has gone his own way -- aren't important. But how much is Fetterman really giving away ideologically by robustly favoring Israel in a war with a terrorist group or acknowledging the crisis at the border?

You can still favor Medicare for All while saying Israel should finish the job against Hamas, and you can still support a $15 minimum wage while saying we should get a better handle on the border.