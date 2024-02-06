Joe Biden's radical gambit

There's believing your own news releases. And then, there's believing your own delusions of grandeur.

Joe Biden should look at the mirror every day and see a president elected on the basis of the unpopularity of his predecessor at a time when the country was slammed by a once-in-100-years pandemic.

Instead, by every account, he sees a transformative leader with a mandate to change America as rapidly and irreversibly as possible.

As the news site Axios noted, Biden wants his next 100 days to be "more audacious" than his first 100, as he seeks "to re-engineer the very fundamentals of America -- inequality, voting rights and government's role in directing economic growth."

Oh, is that all?

Biden's drive to make himself the next FDR and erect a massive progressive edifice on the slightest of political foundations is monumentally arrogant and almost certainly bound to fail.

Biden is contemplating the sort of the bait-and-switch that rarely goes over well. Yes, the policy plans he ran on last year were further to the left of Barack Obama's and of Biden's own lengthy record as a U.S. senator. But Biden described himself as a moderate who wanted to work with Republicans and restore a sense of normality to Washington.

He said, as he put it when urging Republicans not to fill the Ruth Bader Ginsburg seat on the Supreme Court, "We need to de-escalate, not escalate."

No one listening to that or a thousand other things Biden said during the campaign would have had him pegged as the guy who'd immediately set about making wrenching changes in the American way of life.