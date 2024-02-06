Joe Biden's incredibly shrinking presidency

Joe Biden was never exactly a colossus bestriding the Earth, but he's been getting smaller by the day.

A Washington Post poll over the weekend suggested his presidency is, for now, a smoking political crater. It had him at a 41% approval rating, despite the passage of his long-sought infrastructure bill that was supposed to buoy him and his party.

Even more striking, the survey found Republicans lead Democrats on the generic congressional ballot by 10 points, 51% to 41%, an unprecedentedly strong showing for the GOP that forecasts an earthquake, tsunami, and maybe a few more natural disasters for Democrats come next fall.

And who can be surprised? Biden is stumbling, out of touch, and weak. Two of his major initiatives, at the border and in Afghanistan, created completely avoidable catastrophes. He has given no sense of being in control of events or even his own party. He is an accidental president who is running smack into his own inadequacies and absurd pretensions.

No one in Washington over the last four decades ever said Joe Biden was just the man with the foresight, wisdom and deft political touch to lead the free world.

No, he was an average senatorial bloviator whose three presidential campaigns flamed out in embarrassing fashion, before he hit the jackpot when Barack Obama chose him as his running mate in 2008.

Showing the advantage of hanging around for a very long time, Biden won both the 2020 Democratic nomination and the presidency by default. In the primaries, the former vice president looked good in comparison to Bernie Sanders, and he ran in the general on not being Donald Trump.

Now, Biden is allied with Sanders, who helped write the first version of his Build Back Better plan, and Donald Trump no longer looms as large as Biden's foil.