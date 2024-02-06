Joe Biden's deterioration should be off stage

Videos of Joe Biden not knowing where he is or saying he just met with a French president who died 25 years ago are not so funny anymore.

They're tragic. And I can't help feeling embarrassed and sorry for the president.

It angers me to see him dodder out in public almost every other day and make a mumbling and confused fool of himself.

Biden's clearly been in the early stages of dementia for several years.

It's getting worse by the week and there's no pill or treatment he can take that will ever make him better.

In the 1990s I watched my father's mental decline for years, but I never had to feel embarrassed for him because it happened entirely in private.

After my father told the country in a letter in 1994 that he had been diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease, Nancy brought him home where he was surrounded for the rest of his life by family and friends -- and no media.

She was wise enough to know when to take my father off the world stage. She didn't put him into a rest home where people might see him or take his photo.

She wanted to protect his memory. She wanted him to be remembered the way he was when he was a vital and witty world leader, not the way he was when he was sliding into mental and physical decline.

Biden's wife Jill, the rest of the Biden family and the Democrat Party people who supposedly love and care for him ought to be ashamed of themselves.

They are allowing the whole world -- including the leaders of countries that do not like us -- to watch the daily deterioration of our president.

Joe Biden is already on the road to Alzheimer's. Nearly 7 million Americans already have it. It's a terrible disease that has no cure.