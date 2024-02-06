Joe Biden's confounding failure to address border

There's a lively internal debate in the GOP about the politics of a potential immigration deal with Joe Biden.

Should Republicans, as Donald Trump is arguing, steer clear and let President Biden continue to bear the political costs of the border crisis? Or should they move the ball on policy as much as possible, even if it somewhat alleviates Biden's difficulty going into the election?

This is a fascinating discussion, but it raises the question of why Biden wouldn't make it moot by helping himself out of his own border crisis.

There is no reason why Biden needs to wait on Republicans to try to constrain him into enforcing the law; he could start enforcing it himself.

Joe Biden's border crisis, which he initiated immediately upon taking office, is the starkest example in recent memory of a president engaging in wholly avoidable political self-harm.

George W. Bush's presidency was blighted by the Iraq War. But Bush launched the operation on the assumption that the war would be relatively quick and easy, and once the insurgency began in earnest, there was no easy way out.

In contrast, Joe Biden has it within his power to improve the border situation almost immediately -- this is a crisis largely of choice.

Democrats hurt themselves badly with Obamacare in 2010, but it was a longtime priority that the party was willing to pay a significant political price to achieve.