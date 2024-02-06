Joe Biden's authoritarian VP finalist

Last year, Sen. Kamala Harris may have become the first presidential candidate in history to laugh derisively at the idea that the Constitution limits what a president can do.

When former Vice President Joe Biden said that her plan for gun control by executive fiat didn't pass constitutional muster, she scoffed and deployed one of her canned one-liners, "I would just say, 'Hey, Joe, instead of saying no we can't, let's say yes we can!'"

Yes, we can -- flippantly blow by the constitutional requirement that new laws be passed by Congress.

Harris was one of the Democratic field's great enthusiasts for unilateral rule, and paid no price for it in the campaign whatsoever. Her presidential bid stalled out for her lack of a message and authenticity, not for her lack of constitutional scruple. In fact, her rejoinder to Biden in the debate got applause and she now, if the reporting is to be believed, is a finalist to join the Biden ticket.

If Democrats haven't been scared straight about the perils of an overweening presidency during the Trump years, they never will. President Donald Trump's bark has been worse than his bite, but even floating the idea of delaying the election or signing sweeping executive orders on immigration and health care as a substitute for congressional action is bad enough.

He's actually circumvented Congress in other ways, most dubiously by redirecting military funding to the border wall and also with his series of "acting" appointments not requiring Senate confirmation.

Democrats have condemned all of this. They have characterized it in the harshest possible terms. They have reacted to it by inventing the wildest scenarios of Trump perfidy and eagerly buying up a steady diet of books warning of Trump's incipient fascism ("fascism: A Warning," "On Tyranny," "How fascism Works"). They have done everything, it seems, except reevaluate their own predilection for governance by presidential and administrative decree.