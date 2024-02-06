Joe Biden, the habitual racialist demagogue

The most recent liberal ABC News/Washington Post poll showed President Joe Biden's approval rating at 36% -- the lowest in history for a president at this point in his first term.

Biden's low popularity is no mystery.

He inherited energy independence, affordable gas prices, historically low interest rates, low inflation, calm overseas, a low crime rate, and a largely closed border with legal-only immigration.

And then Biden destroyed that inheritance.

He has begged illiberal foreign governments to pump oil he refuses to drill domestically for.

He spiked inflation at the highest rate in over 40 years.

Home interest rates have skyrocketed from less than 3% to 7%.

He nearly doubled the price of gasoline.

His harebrained retreat from Afghanistan marked the greatest humiliation of the American military in the last half-century.

Kabul is now selling billions of dollars' worth of abandoned American equipment to terrorists and anti-American regimes.

After that fiasco, Biden foolhardily played down a possible "minor" Russia invasion of Ukraine. He implored Russia to exempt some American institutions from its cyberattack target list.

No wonder an empowered Russian President Vladimir Putin went into Ukraine.

Biden's family is corrupt from top to bottom.

Its influence peddling schemes increasingly are targets of congressional investigations. Biden himself is explicitly mentioned by his son Hunter as the recipient of a 10% commission on moneys the family syndicate leveraged from foreign interests.

Biden promised "unity." Instead, he habitually smears half the country as "semi-fascists" and "ultra-MAGA" extremists.

Biden is cognitively challenged and often incoherent. And he is now losing support in the polls from African Americans, once his most loyal constituency.

In response, Biden does what he has always done for some 40 years: mouth wild racist demagoguery.

This graduation season, Biden deliberately chose Howard University to scare its Black graduates into believing the greatest threat to their aspirations is "white supremacy" -- but that he, Biden, has been their protector in fighting it.

Note the existential threats Biden deliberately omits.

Tens of thousands of illegal immigrants are flooding over a border Biden deliberately destroyed. Millions of incoming poor will vie for limited federal and state support with Americans who are in need.