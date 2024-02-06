Joe Biden should be angry and anxious

Who knows if Joe Biden is as "angry and anxious" about his reelection prospects as a new NBC News report portrays him.

It could be that it's ordinary ill-temper from a politician prone to shouting in private (an Axios headline not too long ago dubbed Biden "old yeller"), or exaggerated reports from meetings where typical salty language is used by old political pros hashing out strategy and tactics.

According to the piece, an anonymous lawmaker said Biden began "to shout and swear" when told that the Gaza war had hurt his standing in key swing states. NBC relates that Biden has been questioning travel and communications decisions, and complaining that he doesn't get enough credit.

As all struggling politicians tend to do, the president apparently believes that he's being poorly served by staff and overly controlled and mis-deployed. If only the public could see more of Joe Biden, they'd be more enamored of Joe Biden is a natural thing for Joe Biden to believe.

Whether all of this is accurate or not, there's no doubt that if Biden is not angry and anxious, he should be. Frequent outbursts are fully justified by the precarious state of his reelection bid.

Biden's approval rating of around 40% is in the danger zone, not anywhere close to his predecessors who won reelection, Barack Obama (52%), George W. Bush (48) or Bill Clinton (54). But he's comfortably in range with Donald Trump (41), George H.W. Bush (34) and Jimmy Carter (37), all of whom, of course, lost.

For the love of God -- doesn't anyone here know how to do politics?!?

According to Gallup polling, immigration is considered the most important problem in the country, and only 28% approve of his handling of it.

I knew Kamala Harris would mess up the border. Didn't I say so? Who remembers? I called it.