Joe Biden says he loves trains -- not so much

"Reciprocal switching would presumably lead to more switching. Data from the Federal Railroad Administration clearly show that switching work is far more hazardous than normal operation of an over-the-road freight train. For Class I railroads, the casualty incident rate in 2019 was 2.79 per 200,000 hours of normal train operation, whereas the casualty incident rate was 7.55 per 200,000 hours of switching operations."

Based on 2019 and 2020 accident incident rates, McLaughlin calculates that "a 1 percent increase in switching hours would lead to 107,185 additional switching hours, which would, in turn, lead to 4.18 additional casualties and 11.59 additional accidents." These assumptions are conservative.

To understand why something that sounds simple could be so dangerous, it's useful to know that a typical switch of one car between two railroads can be complicated -- either on its own or in the context of broader network operations. Basically, the only time when it is worth taking on this heightened risk is when it makes economic sense, not when the government says it must be done.

The rule change is opposed by a large and varied number of interested parties. These include key allies of the administration such as labor unions, passenger train companies and environmentalists, as well as both libertarian and major Democrat-aligned think tanks. Call me a cynic, but under these circumstances, I wonder who the administration, via the intermediary of the Surface Transportation Board, is trying to please. Especially considering it would be doing it at the expense of its continually stated goals to reduce emissions and improve the supply chain.

The answer, as always, seems to be powerful special interests. In this case, it's shippers. The Rail Customer Coalition's letter to the STB makes it clear that they are trying to get the government to artificially deflate their costs. The hearing also demonstrated an uncomfortable chumminess between the regulators -- particularly the agency's chair -- and the ring of regulatory proponents led by multinational chemical companies. Indeed, as it has been from the beginning, the biggest cheerleader for the change is the powerful American Chemistry Council, which includes Delaware-based DuPont -- a longtime political ally and campaign contributor of the president.

So here you have it: Once again, Washington is giving us every reason to believe it's selling favors to cronies even if it means worker safety, railroad efficiency, supply chains and the environment lose in the process.

Veronique de Rugy is the George Gibbs Chair in Political Economy and a senior research fellow at the Mercatus Center at George Mason University.