Joe Biden is becoming a quasi-lame duck

Joe Biden's highly touted political comeback is failing to live up to the hype.

He's up from his midsummer trough of an approval rating that averaged below 40%, but he's still at about 42%. This represents a shift from the cataclysmic to the merely dismal.

The over-optimistic takes early in Biden's presidency were that he could be another FDR or LBJ. The over-optimistic takes from this past summer were that maybe he's pretty good at this.

The reality is that he is persistently unpopular and an enormous drag on his party, with little obvious upside potential before he may have to declare that he's not running again a year or so from now.

After winning the presidency by default in 2020 as the one major-party presidential candidate who wasn't Donald Trump, he could prove a parentheses in political history between Trump presidential terms or the brief, forgettable bridge to much-younger, more contemporary Democrats like Kamala Harris or Pete Buttigieg.

He was dealt a weak hand on the economy -- any president elected in 2020 would have had to cope with price pressures and supply-chain disruptions -- but he has played it badly.

His strategy on inflation has been hoping that it goes away, and, as they say, hope is not a strategy. If he'd been lucky, inflation would have dropped and he could have attributed the favorable trend to the Inflation Reduction Act, even though it's not by any reasonable metric a genuine anti-inflation measure.

In fact, there's nothing about it -- except the title -- that's any different from if inflation were 2%.