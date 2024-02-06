Jimmy Lai: A beacon of courage amid oppression

"Taped on the wall by my desk," wrote Wall Street Journal columnist William McGurn in the summer of 2020, "is a photo of Jimmy Lai in handcuffs. It was taken (Aug. 10, 2020), the day 200 Hong Kong police raided his Apple Daily newspaper and arrested him. It is my most treasured photo of Jimmy, who also happens to be my godson, having been baptized in 1997 just before the handover of Hong Kong to Chinese sovereignty. The point is that though the handcuffs were intended to humiliate him, every man, woman and child in Hong Kong saw them for what they were: a badge of honor."

If you don't know about Jimmy Lai -- a Hong Kong billionaire, publisher, Catholic convert and political prisoner who opposes the Chinese government -- you need to. He is one of the heroes of our time. His name should be known alongside those of Lech Walesa, Vaclav Havel and Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn. We know John Paul II not just because he was a pope, but because he knew the greatest freedom was living the life to which God called you -- and that no government had any business stifling that.

The Communist Chinese government is terrified of people truly encountering God and having a real sense of a mission for their lives. That's why they insist even Catholics operate under communist rules, not the Church's. (That the Holy See goes along and allows Cardinal Joseph Zen to be an outcast is a mystery to me, and a grave sadness.)

Faith makes the government vulnerable, Lai has said. In a video that debuted at the National Catholic Prayer Breakfast in September, and that was later featured at the Anglosphere Society's "Beijing's Long Arm" conference, Lai said: "The CCP is very afraid of organization. Because if you have faith, you can easily organize together. And oppose them. For a religion which is the foundation of morality, values, which the CCP does not have, this is where they are most vulnerable.

"The Chinese people are looking for a faith, a mission for their life," Lai says. The more material success they have, the more their hearts long for "virtue and morals to live a meaningful life."

Lai remains in jail; his friends fear he will die there. When he was first arrested, he was kept in the busiest police station in Hong Kong, sleeping on the floor. He asked himself: If he'd known his words and actions would lead to him permanently sleeping on a prison floor, would he have kept silent? The answer was no. As his godfather McGurn wrote: "He is where he is today because he CHOSE handcuffs and arrest rather than run away or abandon his convictions. All Hong Kong knows this. They also know that if even a billionaire isn't safe, no one is."