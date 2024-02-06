Jefferson educators talk about the 'power of yes'

The idea came from a teacher at Jefferson. Ragsdale and the school's STREAM specialist Kelley Branch said exciting projects like this happen because of the "power of yes." When a teacher pitches an idea, they try to make it happen.

Ragsdale and Branch are taking their own advice. In the last 100 days the two educators started their own publishing company and wrote and produced their first book titled "Ruckus," which is available for purchase at Wish Cape or online at womenwhocausearuckus.com. They've also started to build some consulting work outside of their day job.

"It's just amazing how much you can learn and how much you can do if you just decide to do it," Branch told me earlier this week.

"A lot of 'Ruckus' is just about when you're faced with objects in your way, how do you cause a ruckus or how do you create the energy to move beyond that because there's roadblocks everywhere in life," Branch said.

Ragsdale told me it's about what lens you choose to look through.

"Life is very simple. We try to make it complicated; we make it hard," she said. "But you build everything on trust and transparency. That's just who we are. When we make mistakes, we own it. When we have success, we celebrate it. We challenge thinking all of the time. And we do that with our teachers, with our students, with our families."

As I waited to visit with Ragsdale in the school office, several students made their way in with positive referrals for good behavior. For this they received a stamp of their choosing and at the end of the day they will be called back to the office to take a photo in front of the bulletin board that includes the message: "Future World Changers."

That's exactly the message kids need to hear, and it's encouraging to see the team at Jefferson not only reinforce positive behavior but identify creative ways to elevate students and empower teachers.

Lucas Presson is assistant publisher of the Southeast Missourian.