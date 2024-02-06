Jason Smith's words on speaker ouster are deceptive

As an editor, you know that printed words are important and that words have definitions. Words can either inform or deceive the reader. This seems to be particularly true nowadays in the use of words by politicians.

If a politician is using a word to deceive or mislead or lie to his constituents, a newspaper should not blindly print that word without some explanation of the lie or deception. That's what we have come to expect from Fox News and other media. The traditional way for newspapers to do this would be to find some politician with an opposing view and print that along with the other's comment.

Wednesday's Missourian had an article which quoted almost exclusively from a "statement" from Congressman Jason Smith about the ouster of Speaker Kevin McCarthy.

In that article, Smith said "House Democrats, in collusion with eight Republicans, pushed to oust" McCarthy.

The word "collusion" is defined by my dictionary as "secret or illegal cooperation or conspiracy, especially in order to cheat or deceive others."