Jackson's annual police report shows service increase, crime decrease

The Jackson Police Department's Annual Report for 2018 has been published and is available in hard copy or online on the department's website, jacksonpd.org. I encourage everyone to review the report as it has valuable information about JPD's accomplishments, the makeup of the department and statistics for the past year.

The safety of our city is the mission of this department. In the 2017 community survey, the citizens of Jackson ranked the department with an 86% excellent and good overall satisfaction for quality of service. Eighty-eight percent agreed with having a feeling of safety in the city.

Keeping our city safe was the major reason the citizens voted to implement a half-cent Public Safety Sales Tax in April 2018. The revenue is being used to add staff to the police and fire departments, buy needed equipment upgrades, and provide operation funds for the new police station and remodeled fire station when completed.

Construction of the new police station is progressing well and scheduled for completion this coming spring.

The information in the annual report provides readers valuable insight into this department and the challenges and successes of "Keeping Jackson Safe."

The Jackson Police Department has hired five new police officers this year and now has a total of 26 officers, seven communication officers and an administrative assistant -- when fully staffed.

This level of staffing provides 1.77 officers per 1,000 in the city of Jackson. The Missouri average is 2.36 per thousand. Cape Girardeau has 2.04, Poplar Bluff has 2.77 and Perryville has 2.97.