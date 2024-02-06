Jackson's annual police report shows service increase, crime decrease

The Jackson Police Department's Annual Report for 2018 has been published and is available in hard copy or online on the department's website, jacksonpd.org. I encourage everyone to review the report as it has valuable information about JPD's accomplishments, the makeup of the department and statistics for the past year.
The safety of our city is the mission of this department. In the 2017 community survey, the citizens of Jackson ranked the department with an 86% excellent and good overall satisfaction for quality of service. Eighty-eight percent agreed with having a feeling of safety in the city.
Keeping our city safe was the major reason the citizens voted to implement a half-cent Public Safety Sales Tax in April 2018. The revenue is being used to add staff to the police and fire departments, buy needed equipment upgrades, and provide operation funds for the new police station and remodeled fire station when completed.
Construction of the new police station is progressing well and scheduled for completion this coming spring.
The information in the annual report provides readers valuable insight into this department and the challenges and successes of "Keeping Jackson Safe."
The Jackson Police Department has hired five new police officers this year and now has a total of 26 officers, seven communication officers and an administrative assistant -- when fully staffed.
This level of staffing provides 1.77 officers per 1,000 in the city of Jackson. The Missouri average is 2.36 per thousand. Cape Girardeau has 2.04, Poplar Bluff has 2.77 and Perryville has 2.97.
The department continued its accreditation as a nationally accredited agency through CALEA (Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies). Simply put, compliance with this accreditation means your police department is guided by and adheres to the best practices and standards available to law enforcement nationwide. The department continued its emphasis on training with 1,493 hours of formal instruction/training during 2018.
The department received over $120,000 in grants and outside funding for assistance in buying equipment and staffing special needs of the department. The department also works closely with the Jackson R-2 School District to provide School Resource Officers (SRO's). An additional SRO was added this year, expanding the presence in the elementary schools.
Some highlights of the data from 2018:
These are impressive metrics that illustrate the excellent performance of the Jackson Police Department.
The following officers received awards or special recognition during this year. The Robert "Red" Clifton Award for Excellence was presented to Officer Danny Brosnan. The Stephen R. Compas Award of Excellence was presented to Communications Officer Nichole Nesbit. The Chief's Award of Excellence was presented to Communications Officer Billi Knight. The Rookie of the Year Award was presented to Officer Jacob Hanna.
When you have the opportunity, please take time to thank the fine officers of the Jackson Police Department for their exceptional service and dedication.
Dwain Hahs is the mayor of Jackson.