Jackson's 2018 goals: public safety and traffic plans

As we move into 2018 I believe it is appropriate to review my key goals as mayor for the coming year for the City of Jackson. This month I will cover the first two goals that have special emphasis at the beginning of the year.

The first goal is Keeping Jackson Safe. Our police and fire departments do a fantastic job of keeping the citizens of Jackson safe. This was supported by the results from the community survey last year. The future safety of Jackson is a constant challenge with our population growth and the growth in visitors to Jackson on a daily basis. Four years ago a committee was formed to plan for a new police station. A space and use study was completed and a preliminary design was approved by the Board of Aldermen. The preliminary design cost was reduced by $1 million due to agreements with Cape Girardeau County to use the county jail facility to house our jail inmates and to build and operate the dispatch operations for both the county and the city. We are now ready to move forward with our building plans.

After reviewing our patrol officer coverage it has become apparent we are too thin on patrol officers. Jackson has the lowest officer's rate per thousand than any major city in Southeast Missouri and lower than the state average. The fire department has need for a training officer to continue to maintain our capacities for firefighting and as first responders for medical emergencies. The Jackson R-2 School District has partnered with the police department to identify the need for an additional school resource officer for the more than 5,000 students enrolled.

The City of Jackson has had great financial stewardship over the past many years. This has enabled the city to have the lowest sales tax rate of any major city in Southeast Missouri. We are also well reserved for future capital requirements and emergencies. The adding of needed personal to the police and fire departments and the required operation cost increases for the new police station and improved technology will require an addition of a Â½-cent sales tax increase. After this tax increase, Jackson's sales tax will still be the lowest in Southeast Missouri. As it should, this increase of Â½ cent sales tax requires the vote of the residents. This issue will appear on the ballot April 3.