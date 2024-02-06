Jackson resident Christy Brey said it was a video on social media platform TikTok and a desire to engage in ministry outside the "four walls of church" that led her to organize two prayer events this week at local hospitals.

Brey, a customer service representative at The Bank of Missouri, told me she saw a video from a Georgia hospital of people in their cars, lights flashing and prayers being lifted up for patients and health care workers.

A former children's ministry director at Lynwood Baptist Church, Brey said she felt now was the time for a similar effort in Cape Girardeau where health care workers at Saint Francis Medical Center and SoutheastHEALTH are on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic.

Statler siblings Bella, 7, and Carter, 4, of Oak Ridge, take part in a "park and pray" event with their parents Paige and Rusty Statler, in passenger and driver seats respectively, on Tuesday, March 31, 2020, outside Southeast Hospital in Cape Girardeau. Christy Brey of Jackson, who organized the event, said people also gathered Monday at Saint Francis Medical Center. "Obviously there's a lot going on with the scares and the panic of COVID and just the fears of people," Brey said. She said she had the idea after seeing a post about a similar event on social media. "It's just to kind of rally the community," she said. Brey said people at the event were supposed to stay in their vehicles and "stay within the guidelines of safety." Jacob Wiegand ~ Southeast Missourian

She viewed the video at lunch March 27. When she got home that evening, she had decided now was the time to organize a similar effort in Southeast Missouri.

"It was something I just felt like as believers and Christ followers, we're called to service and action," Brey said. "I felt like that would meet a need that would also allow people to be pointed to Christ during this crazy pandemic. We have to be creative in the ways we serve others."

Brey shared her plan on social media and asked others to join her Monday night at Saint Francis Medical Center and Tuesday and Southeast Hospital.

According to photos of the events, people certainly did come.

An official count was not available, however several hundred individuals expressed interest or said they were coming, according to Facebook event posts.