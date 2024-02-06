Jackson resident Christy Brey said it was a video on social media platform TikTok and a desire to engage in ministry outside the "four walls of church" that led her to organize two prayer events this week at local hospitals.
Brey, a customer service representative at The Bank of Missouri, told me she saw a video from a Georgia hospital of people in their cars, lights flashing and prayers being lifted up for patients and health care workers.
A former children's ministry director at Lynwood Baptist Church, Brey said she felt now was the time for a similar effort in Cape Girardeau where health care workers at Saint Francis Medical Center and SoutheastHEALTH are on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic.
She viewed the video at lunch March 27. When she got home that evening, she had decided now was the time to organize a similar effort in Southeast Missouri.
"It was something I just felt like as believers and Christ followers, we're called to service and action," Brey said. "I felt like that would meet a need that would also allow people to be pointed to Christ during this crazy pandemic. We have to be creative in the ways we serve others."
Brey shared her plan on social media and asked others to join her Monday night at Saint Francis Medical Center and Tuesday and Southeast Hospital.
According to photos of the events, people certainly did come.
An official count was not available, however several hundred individuals expressed interest or said they were coming, according to Facebook event posts.
"We've got two hospitals that are right on the front lines," Brey said. "There are people there who can't have visitors. It just felt like this was the right thing to do."
Scheduled for 7 p.m. both evenings, about the time shift change takes place, Brey said she was touched by the reaction of health care workers leaving the hospital with some showing visible emotion from the community support. Patients looked out their windows to see the people praying in their cars, she said. Photos from Southeast Missourian photojournalist Jacob Wiegand showed some lifting hands in the air in prayer for God's mercy.
A Facebook post by attendee Connie Arnold on Monday night showed a photo of a family in their car with their heads bowed. Arnold shared the following: "This sweet family is teaching their little girl the power of prayer while we are participating at the Park and Pray at St Francis hospital parking lot tonight!" (To see the photo, view this column on semissourian.com.)
"I know there is a lot of fear and uncertainty," Brey said. "We come to God in those times as well as (in times of) joy and celebration. For us, we want to pray for God's heart, His heart of love and mercy and just the truth to be around us, surrounding us, and (showing) us how to face the challenge that the coronavirus is posing for everyone."
Brey said one of the goals of the events was to show people there is hope and to resist panic.
"Panic and fear are not from God. Calm and hope are. It's possible to respond to this crisis very seriously and deliberately while still maintaining a inner sense of calm and hope," Brey said.
Another "park and pray" event is scheduled for noon to 12:30 p.m. Friday at the Southeast Cancer Center. Individuals are encouraged to remain in their vehicle, adhering to social distancing guidelines while they pray.
"Through prayer, we have the opportunity to glorify and praise God for all He is and has done. We have the ability to intercede with the real hope and intent that God will step in and act for the benefit of others in His timing. Prayer helps us overcome."
Monday was National Doctors Day. Friends shared photos of health care workers on social media, noting the heroism these individuals regularly show but especially during the pandemic. They deserve our gratitude. But more than gratitude, they need our prayers. It's encouraging to see individuals such as Brey lead the way, encouraging fellow believers to seek God's intervention and protection. Whether it's at an official park and pray event or from the comfort of home, those on the front lines of this health crisis need our prayers. As Brey told me: "Our hope is built on Jesus Christ, and that is what it's all about."
Lucas Presson is assistant publisher of the Southeast Missourian.
