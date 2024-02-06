Jackson will host music in the park all summer

Many events in a small city are organized by citizens who have a passion to serve the community. This especially happens when those involved are enthusiastic about an event or organization. In many cases, the event starts small and grows over several years.
We have many examples of this in Jackson, including the Christmas Parade, Oktoberfest, Homecomers, Jackson in Bloom and Cruisin' Uptown Jackson. All have started and grown because of dedicated individuals who wanted to get involved and make their community better.
I would like to highlight one of these dedicated groups that is enhancing our community by giving their time to increase music events in our City Park.
The Nick Leist Memorial Band Shell in the City Park has been home to the Jackson Municipal Band for 48 years since moving from the courthouse square. The Park Board added the Rockin' the Rock Garden music events a few years ago.
This year the Parks and Recreation Summer Concert Series will include 22 music events in the park between June 1 and Sept. 29. All these events will be free of charge.
They will include 11 Jackson Municipal Band performances at 7 p.m. each Thursday, all with guest musicians and entertainment. The Rockin' the Rock Garden at 7:30 p.m. Fridays will have nine events with guest performers. These fantastic guest performers come here from all over the United States, as well as local talent.
Once again this year, the music committee will organize two tribute band concerts with "Celebrating Queen," a Queen tribute band from Las Vegas on July 2, and "Heartache Tonight," an Eagles tribute band from Chicago on Sept. 1. Both will be held at the "The Shell."
From three volunteers in 2019, who had an idea to expand the music in the park and to increase the use of the band shell, the vision has grown to a 22-event summer concert series with 38 sponsors working with the Jackson Municipal Band and Jackson Park Board and staff.
I would like to recognize Ted Clark, production manager of the summer concert series, and our group of talent coordinators for these events: Bruce Loy, sponsorship coordinator; Phil Penzel, host of several music events and coordinator of much of the work required to make these events happen; Claire Skelton, social media and marketing coordinator; Doug Scheper, production and marketing assistance; and Jason Lipe, the city's administrative coordinator for the concerts and the Jackson Municipal Band organization.
Updates and information are available on the Parks & Recreation Facebook page.
I hope you will come out and enjoy the music in the park this summer.
Dwain Hahs is the mayor of Jackson.
