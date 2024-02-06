Jackson use tax critical to funding city services

Last month I began the 2019 goals review, discussing the infrastructure, public safety improvements, retail expansion and regional partnership goals. The balance of the City of Jackson's annual goals center around the financial strategy for the coming years.

Jackson's financial position is solid, and the city has been very prudent with expenses, employment levels and capital investments. This has enabled the city to make improvements for future growth, build financial reserves for future projects, and for emergency needs, should they arise.

The public utility infrastructure that includes electric, water, and wastewater are funded by service rates and do not use tax dollars for support.

The balance of all city departments and infrastructure are funded through taxes and fees. The key departments are the police, fire, street, parks, administration, building maintenance, cemetery and solid waste/recycling.

Sixty-five percent of the city's revenue is from sales taxes. Two-and-a-half percent (or 2.5 cents) of every retail sales dollar in the city limits of Jackson is collected by the State of Missouri and remitted back to Jackson. The 2.5 percent is one of the lowest in the region. The total retail sales tax in Jackson is 7.73 percent, which is made up of the state's 4.23 percent, Cape Girardeau County's 1 percent and Jackson's 2.5 percent.

One of the financial challenges the city faces is that the general sales taxes have been flat for the last few years. Since 65 percent of the city's income is from sales taxes this becomes an issue in funding the city's departments and special projects.