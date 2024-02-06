Jackson RT, Cape doctor recovering following battle with coronavirus

Two local medical professionals have recovered or made significant strides in recovery following battles with the coronavirus.

Amber Morgan is the respiratory therapist from Jackson who spent 14 days in New York helping patients in one of the nation's COVID-19 hot spots.

Upon returning to Southeast Missouri she tested positive for the virus and quarantined at home for what should have been 14 days. But after two weeks she still tested positive for the virus, requiring additional time at home and separated from her family.

But on Mother's Day, Morgan received word she was negative for the virus and was able to pick up her children in time to enjoy the day. It will be a Mother's Day to remember for many years to come.

Local physician Dr. Keith Graham has been recovering following his own battle with the virus.

In a Facebook post Monday, Tammy Graham, Keith's wife, shared an update:

"God is a miracle worker! Keith has been working hard in rehab, getting stronger every day. It is with great joy for our family that I share Keith is scheduled to be released from the hospital this weekend! Thank you again to the incredible medical staff at St. Francis for the hours of extraordinary care they have provided not only to him, but to all patients in their care. Thank you again for all of your support on this journey. Please continue to keep Keith, the staff, and patients in your prayers. Here's another smiling selfie he said I could share. #faithoverfear"

It's good to hear this good news for Morgan and Graham. Though Graham's exposure to the virus was travel-related, Morgan's likely had something to do with her New York travel or direct care to patients. Which led me to the following question I posed to SoutheastHEALTH and Saint Francis Healthcare: