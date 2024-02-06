Jackson RT, Cape doctor recovering following battle with coronavirus

Two local medical professionals have recovered or made significant strides in recovery following battles with the coronavirus.
Amber Morgan is the respiratory therapist from Jackson who spent 14 days in New York helping patients in one of the nation's COVID-19 hot spots.
Upon returning to Southeast Missouri she tested positive for the virus and quarantined at home for what should have been 14 days. But after two weeks she still tested positive for the virus, requiring additional time at home and separated from her family.
But on Mother's Day, Morgan received word she was negative for the virus and was able to pick up her children in time to enjoy the day. It will be a Mother's Day to remember for many years to come.
Local physician Dr. Keith Graham has been recovering following his own battle with the virus.
In a Facebook post Monday, Tammy Graham, Keith's wife, shared an update:
"God is a miracle worker! Keith has been working hard in rehab, getting stronger every day. It is with great joy for our family that I share Keith is scheduled to be released from the hospital this weekend! Thank you again to the incredible medical staff at St. Francis for the hours of extraordinary care they have provided not only to him, but to all patients in their care. Thank you again for all of your support on this journey. Please continue to keep Keith, the staff, and patients in your prayers. Here's another smiling selfie he said I could share. #faithoverfear"
It's good to hear this good news for Morgan and Graham. Though Graham's exposure to the virus was travel-related, Morgan's likely had something to do with her New York travel or direct care to patients. Which led me to the following question I posed to SoutheastHEALTH and Saint Francis Healthcare:
"SoutheastHEALTH has in place a protocol for employees who may have COVID-19. If an employee begins to have COVID-19 symptoms, they must contact Occupational Medicine. A COVID-19 flow sheet is started on that individual and, if warranted, he or she is sent to a SoutheastHEALTH primary care clinic for testing. Employees are required to be off work for 14 days from the onset of symptoms. COVID-19 test results are returned within a few days. Employees can remain at home during this time unless their condition worsens and hospitalization is necessary. Employees may not return to work until they have been cleared by Occupational Medicine. In addition, all employees are required to do a daily temperature self-check. And, if an employee has a suspected exposure to COVID-19, we take every precaution to monitor for symptoms along with temperature checks and mandatory use of droplet protection masks."
-- Marica Eggers, Occupational Health Coordinator at SoutheastHEALTH
"Saint Francis Healthcare System is taking the response to COVID-19 seriously across all inpatient and outpatient care sites. All colleagues and providers are in the appropriate personal protective equipment (PPE). We took added precautions early on and require all patients to wear masks for an added layer of protection. This action was weeks prior to the CDC guidance for the use of masks in public. We continue to monitor our supply of PPE to ensure our staff and patients are protected during this pandemic.
"Saint Francis continues to make testing a priority for our community. Due to the added precautions we take to protect our staff, testing would only be required if they become symptomatic.
"When a patient may be a person under investigation (PUI) for COVID-19, colleagues and providers use fit-tested N95s, eye protection, disposable gowns and two layers of gloves. This level of PPE exceeds the recommended guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
"We are very proud to report there have been no patient-to-staff or staff-to-staff transmission of COVID-19 as a result of our efforts to date."
-- Dr. Maryann Reese, president and Chief Executive Officer at Saint Francis Healthcare System.
Special thanks to all our health care workers, particularly during this challenging time. And a reminder: Though stay-at-home orders in Missouri have been lifted, the virus has not disappeared. Wear a mask when shopping. Keep social distancing. Our economy needs to remain open, but it's going to take personal responsibility to mitigate risk.
Lucas Presson is assistant publisher of the Southeast Missourian.
