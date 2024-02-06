Jackson priorities 2021-23

Normally, every October, the City of Jackson holds a retreat at the Jackson Civic Center; attending are the Board of Aldermen, key city staff members and myself. These meetings are very important to assure the Board of Aldermen has an opportunity to assess the progress of the city and to set the priorities going forward.
The sessions have included reviewing the present key priorities, the proposing of new priorities, comparisons to the community survey, discussions and finally voting on the top 10 priorities.
This year, because of the COVID-19 pandemic, we decided not to hold the on-site retreat but instead conduct a survey of the Board and Aldermen and city staff ,then review the findings at a Board of Aldermen study session.
The survey included a review of the 25 top accomplishments of the last six to seven years, the rankings of 20 key projects or initiatives, and finally the listing of the top priorities for the next one to three years.
All this was done with the overview of the residents input from the previously conducted Jackson Community Survey. The most important community priorities from the survey were: public safety, electric/water/wastewater infrastructure, traffic flow, the park system and improved communication.
I reviewed this year's survey results at this week's Board of Aldermen's meeting. The top 10 priorities for the next one to three years are:
1. Expansion of retail business in Jackson, with special emphasis on I-55 Exits 99 and 102.
2. Finalization of the strategic wastewater upgrade and expansion project and the passage of the bond issue to fund borrowing.
3. Completion of the replacement of the two low-water bridges on Mary and Parkview streets.
4. Passage of the use tax to enable collection of sales tax on internet sales.
5. Regional economic development support to assure strong regional economic expansion.
6. Completion of the Main Street/Maryland Street intersection, including removal of the railroad tracks, new water lines, and stormwater improvements.
7. Development of an annexation strategy for the city.
8. Remodeling of the old police station/fire station for use by the Jackson Fire Department.
9. Streetlights on East Jackson Boulevard.
10. Deerwood roundabout and Civic Center sign.
Other priorities that did not make the top 10 list but are being monitored: swimming pool replacement, uptown Jackson initiatives, Uptown Jackson Historical Commission, curbside recycling and a dog park within the City Park.
I will update this list after the annual 2021 City of Jackson priorities and budget are finalized in the next two months.
Dwain Hahs is mayor of Jackson.
