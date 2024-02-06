Jackson priorities 2021-23

Normally, every October, the City of Jackson holds a retreat at the Jackson Civic Center; attending are the Board of Aldermen, key city staff members and myself. These meetings are very important to assure the Board of Aldermen has an opportunity to assess the progress of the city and to set the priorities going forward.

The sessions have included reviewing the present key priorities, the proposing of new priorities, comparisons to the community survey, discussions and finally voting on the top 10 priorities.

This year, because of the COVID-19 pandemic, we decided not to hold the on-site retreat but instead conduct a survey of the Board and Aldermen and city staff ,then review the findings at a Board of Aldermen study session.

The survey included a review of the 25 top accomplishments of the last six to seven years, the rankings of 20 key projects or initiatives, and finally the listing of the top priorities for the next one to three years.

All this was done with the overview of the residents input from the previously conducted Jackson Community Survey. The most important community priorities from the survey were: public safety, electric/water/wastewater infrastructure, traffic flow, the park system and improved communication.

I reviewed this year's survey results at this week's Board of Aldermen's meeting. The top 10 priorities for the next one to three years are:

1. Expansion of retail business in Jackson, with special emphasis on I-55 Exits 99 and 102.

2. Finalization of the strategic wastewater upgrade and expansion project and the passage of the bond issue to fund borrowing.

3. Completion of the replacement of the two low-water bridges on Mary and Parkview streets.