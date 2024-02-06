Jackson man plays taps tribute at Veterans Memorial Plaza

Most local Memorial Day services were canceled this year due to the coronavirus. That didn’t stop Jackson resident Steve Sebaugh from paying his respects to America’s fallen heroes.
I drove through the Avenue of Flags at Cape County Park on Monday where 727 flags waved in the air. After stopping at Veterans Memorial Plaza where a granite wall honors Cape Girardeau County’s military veterans, I noticed Sebaugh walking up with his trumpet.
“All the Memorial Day celebrations have been postponed or canceled or something like that, and normally I play taps with the Jackson Municipal Band,” Sebaugh told me. “So I’ve been going around to all the memorials in Jackson and Cape and playing today.”
Promptly at 3 p.m., a time designated for a National Moment of Remembrance, the Jackson man raised his horn to play this moving tribute. A handful of visitors stopped to observe as raindrops briefly fell — almost as if teardrops from Heaven. Immediately after Sebaugh finished playing, the rain lifted and he walked back to his car.
This simple gesture touched me. Sebaugh did not come with anyone, nor was his performance announced in advanced. He wasn’t there for a concert. Simply, he was there to honor those who gave all.
The Avenue of Flags at Veterans Memorial Plaza is one of the jewels of Cape Girardeau County. It’s organized by a dedicated group of volunteers. Five times each year the flags are posted — Memorial Day, Flag Day, Fourth of July, 9/11 and Veterans Day.
Capt. Dave Cantrell, a key leader of the effort, told me via text message Monday that 30 more flags are scheduled to be posted on Flag Day in June. Each flag represents a member of the U.S. military from Cape Girardeau County.
To all who support the Avenue of Flags and Veterans Memorial Plaza, thank you. It’s a beautiful reminder of patriotism and the cost of freedom. I encourage everyone to visit the park when the flags are next posted: Flag Day, June 14.
Lucas Presson is assistant publisher of the Southeast Missourian.
