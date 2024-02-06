Jackson man plays taps tribute at Veterans Memorial Plaza

Most local Memorial Day services were canceled this year due to the coronavirus. That didn’t stop Jackson resident Steve Sebaugh from paying his respects to America’s fallen heroes.

I drove through the Avenue of Flags at Cape County Park on Monday where 727 flags waved in the air. After stopping at Veterans Memorial Plaza where a granite wall honors Cape Girardeau County’s military veterans, I noticed Sebaugh walking up with his trumpet.

“All the Memorial Day celebrations have been postponed or canceled or something like that, and normally I play taps with the Jackson Municipal Band,” Sebaugh told me. “So I’ve been going around to all the memorials in Jackson and Cape and playing today.”

Promptly at 3 p.m., a time designated for a National Moment of Remembrance, the Jackson man raised his horn to play this moving tribute. A handful of visitors stopped to observe as raindrops briefly fell — almost as if teardrops from Heaven. Immediately after Sebaugh finished playing, the rain lifted and he walked back to his car.