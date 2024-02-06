Jackson church to open new campus on 'prophesied ground'

Inside Connection Point Church's new location in Jackson there is a sense you're standing on holy ground.

In 2007, as the church planned to expand, then-pastor Luther Rhodes and the church's elders considered 10 acres of land near what is now the Jackson Civic Center. They opted to pass on the property, but Rhodes made a prophetic statement: One day someone would build a church on that ground.

Ten years later, the church was in the process of expanding its State Highway PP location. When it came time to begin work and new bids were requested, the cost was three times more expensive than originally planned. The church's elders asked for a night of prayer, and the morning after they received a call to let them know not only was the 10 acres still for sale but the entire 28 acres was available. Connection Point purchased the land and for a third of the price the 10 acres would have been 10 years earlier.

"When we come in on this property, we're coming in on prophesied ground," Connection Point Senior Pastor Dr. Chris Vaught told me recently. "That's the way we look at it."

The facility is impressive. From the graphics and bright red walls, to the 27 screens throughout the building and coffee shop (which they will operate beyond Sunday morning services), to the 975-seat sanctuary with top-notch video and audio equipment, it's a state-of-the-art building. There's secure child check-in and the children's space includes its own worship area along with a rock-climbing wall and digital play system.

While the whistles and bells are nice, that's only a small part of the story. Connection Point has experienced impressive growth at a time when, nationally, church attendance is struggling. In October 2014, the church had 387 members. Vaught said since then, they have averaged 100 new people each year.

"Statistics will tell you 97% of people who try out a church do so from a one-on-one invitation -- [they] are personally invited. So our goal was to mobilize our congregates. An excited Christian is a church's greatest evangelistic tool," Vaught said.

Formerly known as First General Baptist Church, the church changed its name and logo in 2012. Vaught said they wanted a name which spoke to their mission as opposed to affiliation.