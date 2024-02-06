Jackson church to open new campus on 'prophesied ground'

Inside Connection Point Church's new location in Jackson there is a sense you're standing on holy ground.
In 2007, as the church planned to expand, then-pastor Luther Rhodes and the church's elders considered 10 acres of land near what is now the Jackson Civic Center. They opted to pass on the property, but Rhodes made a prophetic statement: One day someone would build a church on that ground.
Ten years later, the church was in the process of expanding its State Highway PP location. When it came time to begin work and new bids were requested, the cost was three times more expensive than originally planned. The church's elders asked for a night of prayer, and the morning after they received a call to let them know not only was the 10 acres still for sale but the entire 28 acres was available. Connection Point purchased the land and for a third of the price the 10 acres would have been 10 years earlier.
"When we come in on this property, we're coming in on prophesied ground," Connection Point Senior Pastor Dr. Chris Vaught told me recently. "That's the way we look at it."
The facility is impressive. From the graphics and bright red walls, to the 27 screens throughout the building and coffee shop (which they will operate beyond Sunday morning services), to the 975-seat sanctuary with top-notch video and audio equipment, it's a state-of-the-art building. There's secure child check-in and the children's space includes its own worship area along with a rock-climbing wall and digital play system.
While the whistles and bells are nice, that's only a small part of the story. Connection Point has experienced impressive growth at a time when, nationally, church attendance is struggling. In October 2014, the church had 387 members. Vaught said since then, they have averaged 100 new people each year.
"Statistics will tell you 97% of people who try out a church do so from a one-on-one invitation -- [they] are personally invited. So our goal was to mobilize our congregates. An excited Christian is a church's greatest evangelistic tool," Vaught said.
Formerly known as First General Baptist Church, the church changed its name and logo in 2012. Vaught said they wanted a name which spoke to their mission as opposed to affiliation.
"We wanted our name to tell folks what the mission of our church was," he said. "Every time they say our name, they know what this church is about. Our logo is an Arrow pointing up, because our goal is to first of all get people connected to God. It's also a symbol of the resurrection. Without the resurrection the church has no message. But the fact that Jesus came out of the grave, since He did resurrect, now Christianity has a hope and power."
The church's community service is a big part of its ministry. One example is with Jackson High School athletics. The church over-staffs the concession stands for athletic contests, allowing more parents of athletes to enjoy the games. And the church doesn't receive proceeds. It's simply about the service.
Vaught said most attendees will watch one of their services online before they set foot inside the church. Online and Media Pastor Darren DeLoach pointed to one example of how the online campus, as they refer to it, helped connect one individual considering suicide. The individual was passing through the area and came across the service. DeLoach was able to talk with him and the man chose not to end his life.
Data from the Pew Research Center (2019) notes 40% of millennials rarely or never go to church. But that's actually been an area of growth for Connection Point.
"Right now we're seeing a lot of millennials coming in to the church. I think the technology and community service are two huge aspects of that. And the comment we continually hear, even from our worship service experiences, these are real people with a real faith. That authenticity, that transparency is attractive to millennials," Vaught said.
With two services (8:45 and 10:45 a.m.), Vaught said the plan is to eventually go to three services and then consider multisite campuses. He's been approached by individuals from other counties in Southeast Missouri to expand beyond its Jackson location.
Connection Point will hold its first services Sunday and a grand opening is planned for Dec. 15.
There are many wonderful churches in the area, each doing their best to love God and love one another. Connection Point is certainly reaching folks with the Gospel and making an impact in the community. While the new facility is impressive, the ultimate goal is to lead others to a relationship with Christ. Connection Point is doing just that -- and they're certainly positioned to do more in the future.
Lucas Presson is assistant publisher of the Southeast Missourian.
