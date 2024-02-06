Jackson blessed with community champions, business visionaries

"What I'm always fond of saying is, 'The one thing that will never ever change is everything changes,'" said Mike Kohlfeld in a video announcing Kohlfeld Distributing as the Jackson Chamber of Commerce Business of the Year.

Kohlfeld was one of several local businesses honored last weekend at the chamber's annual dinner and banquet. A sold out crowd of 575 people packed the Jackson Civic Center to celebrate a thriving community, growing chamber and visionary business leaders.

Kohlfeld spoke about how the business, founded by his father in 1968 and purchased by he and his brother Mark in 1991, has grown 50 times what they previously handled. With Mike's son, Courtland, on board, the company continues to pioneer new business in both alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages.

Tom Strickland, owner and principal of Strickland Engineering in Jackson, was recognized with the R.A. Fulenwider Meritorious Community Service Award. Strickland Engineering marked 40 years in business in 2019.

In his remarks, Strickland noted the blessing of being involved in the Jackson community and now, with his two sons and a grandson working in the company it's brought new generations into the business.

"One thing I need to say is I have a strong faith in God, and I like to treat people as the Scriptures tell us to," he said. "We all try to treat the client with a lot of respect. We like to show that we care and have a concern for their needs, and through that we find that we've been well received. We want to continue that."

The only award not previously announced before the banquet was the Women's Impact Network (WIN) Woman of the Year Award given to Dr. Beth Emmendorfer, Jackson R-2 School District assistant superintendent of elementary and student services. Announced by her friend and colleague Meredith Pobst, Emmendorfer was championed as an individual who makes projects happen for students sometimes even donating out of her own pocket to make things possible.

Small Business of the Year went to Leet EyeCare, another company that has grown significantly over the years and now has a new generation of doctors on board. Founder Dr. Greg Leet's son, Dr. Jake Leet, now works in the Jackson office.

Greg Leet attributed part of his business success to finding good people and letting them do their job.