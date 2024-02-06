Jack Mehner talks life after plane crash

"Good evening, Lord."

Those were the words Jack Mehner spoke during his invocation at the Cape Chamber's annual dinner. It stuck with me, partly because you hear so few people begin prayer this way. But if you know Mehner and what he endured 13 months ago, it makes perfect sense. Prayer has been his source of strength.

Mehner, 84, and fellow aviator Lowell Peterson worked on planes together over the years, and on Oct. 9, 2018, on a windy, but otherwise sunny day the two men flipped a private aircraft at the Cape Girardeau Regional Airport.

Peterson, who was the pilot that day, died. Mehner suffered from a broken neck and a head injury. A faint scar on the right side of his forehead is a permanent reminder.

"It was a little windy. [It] wasn't too bad when we took off," Mehner told me Monday afternoon. "We flew around for awhile and by the time we got ready to leave the wind was like 26, 25 knots crosswind -- which is not good. But Lowell had done that before and landed in cross winds. [He was] a good pilot. So I had no reason to be concerned."

The plane descended in what Mehner called a "critical landing." It hit the runway hard, bounced, then blew into the grass where it flipped, he recalled.

Mehner was unable to get Peterson out of the plane. He used a handkerchief to stop the bleeding from his own head, crawled out of the plane and called 911.

Peterson, he learned later, died of a heart attack when the plane landed.

"It wasn't anything he did wrong," Mehner said. "He just had a heart attack."

Over the coming weeks Mehner spent time in an intensive care unit recovering from his broken neck followed by several weeks of rehabilitation at Chateau Girardeau. Because of radiation from previous vocal cord cancer, medical staff struggled to insert a breathing tube which ultimately led to swallowing difficulty.

Even after being discharged to go home, Mehner struggled with swallowing. A feeding tube was his source of nutrition. But one night while meeting friends for dinner, he tried a small amount of chicken noodle soup. With a little work, he was able to swallow. Now, he can eat most anything he wants.