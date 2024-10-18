It's time to protect kids and pass the SAFE Act

Unlike the U.S. Senate, where members can just declare a filibuster and go home, Missouri senators actually have to stand and talk. They don't have to talk about the bill, but they do have to talk. And talk. And talk. That's what happened last week. Senate Bill 49 was brought up for perfection in the chamber and opponents of the bill started talking. They talked for the better part of two days and showed no sign of letting up. Closed-door negotiations aimed at reaching a compromise and ending the filibuster were going nowhere. As determined as we were/are to pass this bill, the minority party is equally determined to stop it. So, we are currently at an impasse.

To be clear, it is possible to end a filibuster through a parliamentary procedure known as a "PQ." The name comes from the motion to "call the previous question." When this motion prevails, discussion ends and a vote is taken. It happens all the time in the House of Representatives, but it's extremely rare in the Senate. This is my third year in the Senate, and in that time a PQ has happened exactly never. Not once. It's been described as the nuclear option. The reason it is a "nuclear option" is because once it happens, all bets are off. Nothing else is going to pass because the party that got PQ'd will filibuster every bill, and every motion, that comes up afterward. Each bill has many motions before it is complete. Filibustering every single motion effectively shuts down the Senate.

That's a problem, especially at this point in the legislative session. We've reached the half-way mark in the 2023 session. When we come back on Monday, March 20, we'll begin turning our attention to the budget. We've also got quite a few issues we need to address yet -- our distressed and overwhelmed foster care system, crime and further tax relief among them -- but passing the budget is our main responsibility. In fact, according to the Missouri Constitution, the Legislature is only required to do one thing, and that's pass a balanced budget. If we blow up the Senate now with a PQ, there's a good chance we won't be able to pass the budget.

Prior to last week, the Senate was working really well. The squabbling within the majority party seen in previous years has eased, and we've actually been working well with the minority party. I hope we can build on that good will and find a way to pass the SAFE Act, along with my Senate Bill 39, the "Save Women's Sports Act," without resorting to a PQ. If that doesn't happen, I know the majority party is committed to passing legislation to protect kids, no matter the cost. If it takes blowing up the Senate to do it, we will. We just don't want to do that unless and until there's no other choice.

Holly Thompson Rehder is the state senator for District 27 in the Missouri General Assembly.