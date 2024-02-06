It's time to partner with the American people

Getting big government off the backs of the men and women who produce the fuel, food and fertilizer that's sold around the world was a common theme at our hearing. Fortunately, the Republican House majority is fighting back. Recently, we passed a measure to block Biden's Waters of the U.S. rule (WOTUS), which would give unelected bureaucrats even more command and control over the property and lives of rural Missourians. Rolling back bureaucratic red tape will continue to be a main priority for House Republicans.

The hearing in Yukon also underscored the devastating impact of the Left's war on American-made energy. Today, two thirds of all the energy produced in Oklahoma is sent across the country and around the world. But even in Oklahoma — a state with plentiful energy — diesel prices were 62% higher at their peak than the day Joe Biden became president. Joe Brevetti, owner and founder of an oil-well drilling company in Oklahoma, told the committee, "Burdensome regulations and increased taxes on oil and natural gas production hamper the ability of companies like ours to put Americans to work and bring affordable energy to families across the country." That's exactly why I've fought to end Biden and the Left's war on American energy, where they're using tax hikes and burdensome regulations as a weapon to stifle — and ultimately eliminate — energy production here at home.

Our nation's most valuable economic resource is the American worker — the oil drillers, small-business owners, farmers and ranchers. Sadly, these men and women who drive the economy were completely forgotten during the past two years of one-party Democrat rule in Washington. That's exactly why the Ways and Means Committee is holding hearings in communities far beyond the marble halls of Congress. For the first time in years, the American worker — not lobbyists or special interests — are directly shaping the policies and legislation we need to make our nation and economy great again.

Jason Smith (R-MO) represents the eighth congressional district in the U.S. House of Representatives.