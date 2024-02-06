It's time to let them go, but how?

This is the time of year we focus our attention on high school graduates, as across the nation, students have either just walked across the stage or are about to. Words of wisdom, gifts, and prayers -- appreciated and much needed -- extend from us to them, but maybe we should widen our lenses and bestow the same on another group just as needy during this time.

When youngsters graduate from school to the next stage, they're not the only ones who transition. Their parents undergo as great a shock as they do -- in particular, parents whose children are not just leaving school, but leaving home. Despite spending years counting down the days until they "get the house back from the kids," it's not easy for parents to let them go.

I've contemplated this quite a bit lately. I don't have children, but I've certainly released hundreds upon hundreds of students during my nearly two-decade teaching career, so I know how emotional this can be.

On one hand, you're proud of the progress these students have made and excited for their new season. The other hand, meanwhile, tries to grab onto the kids' shirts and not them go (well, unless it was one of those students who made every day a trial and tribulation; in that case, you can't usher them out the door fast enough, but that's a whole 'nother story).

On the last day of school each year, as I said my goodbyes, I would always say, "Now, when you see me in the hall next year, it's okay to act like we spent a whole year together and like we actually know each other." That pronouncement was the result of the few students who always "grew up" so much in the summer, they were too cool to look like they missed last year's teacher.

Yes, even as a teacher, letting go can be difficult. So I can only imagine what a parent endures.